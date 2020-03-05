Count of U.S. residents to start this month

It’s vital people respond to the U.S. census so numbers are accurate, official says ♦

Later this month heads of households in Utah will start filling out questionnaires for the 2020 U.S. Census.

A representative of the U.S. Census Bureau and the University of Utah’s state data center visited the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming 2020 census.

“The census is important for two reasons,” said Mallory Bateman, state data center coordinator for the Kem C. Gardner policy institute at the University of Utah. “The data is used for determining reapportionment for Congress and redistricting for local positions from the state Legislature down to local school boards. The data will also be used to distribute billions of dollars of federal funds for the next 10 years.”

All population estimates for the next 10 years will be based on the 2020 census, according to Bateman.

“It’s vital that people respond so our numbers are accurate,” she said.

Notification of the census and how to respond will be sent to all households later this month, according to Coralys Ruiz Jimenez, media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The census questionnaire can be completed online starting March 12 through July 31,” Jimenez said.

The census questionnaire can be completed either online, by mail, or by phone. But after July 31, the Census Bureau will start sending workers out to contact each household that has not completed a survey, she said.

The survey is to be completed by each household, which Jimenez defined as a single house, apartment, or mobile home.

“If there is more than one family in a household then you have to decide who is going to be listed on the survey as the head of the household,” Jimenez said.

The surveys asks for the number of people who were living or staying at the house, apartment, or mobile home on April 1, 2020.

Anyone living away from the home, either at college, in the Armed Forces, in jail, or a nursing home should not be included even if they will return after they leave college or the place they are now living, according to Jimemez.

The survey then asks for information on the ownership of the home — owned with or without a mortgage, rented, or occupied without payment.

The census survey will also ask for the name of everybody living in the home, their relationship to the head of the household, their sex, age, birthdate, ethnicity and race.

There are no questions on the survey about citizenship.

All the personal identifiable information collected from the survey is confidential and protected with data encryption and employees under oath.

“We take an oath that we will not share any personal information with anybody,” Jimenez said. “It can’t be used in court, we can’t share it with police or anybody. If we do, there is a $250,000 fine and/or five years in a federal prison.”

In 2010, some parts of Tooele County had the lowest response rate to the survey in the state, according to Jared Hamner, Tooele County Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“It is important that we respond,” Hamner said. “Accurate data benefits our community and businesses.”

Along with determining where federal funds are spent, census data is also used to allocate some state funds like class B and C road funds. Census data is used not only by the government, but also by businesses for planning purposes, according to Bateman.

“With all the growth that has gone on, especially out here in Tooele, getting a good count is essential,” she said.