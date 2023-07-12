Country band ‘Wildwood’ will perform at Fridays on Vine

A relatively new country cover band, “Wildwood,” will perform on July 14 during the weekly Fridays on Vine concert series in Tooele City.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park, located on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street.

A shaved ice truck will be at the concert, along with Apollo Burger. The New Reflections House will also be having a baked goods table fundraiser. Those interested in attending the concert should bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Wildwood was created by Chad Truman in summer 2020. Truman also established “Music City Groove,” a hit cover band that played at the first Fridays on Vine event earlier this year on June 2.

Truman created Wildwood because he wanted to perform country music and stay true to his roots.

“I grew up in Nashville,” Truman said. “Growing up around country music, it got into my bones a little bit … When I got to town [Utah] a few years ago, I was missing Nashville. I knew I wanted to do some of my favorite music and perform. I thought maybe other people would want to hear it, so I got some of my favorite band members together and I said, ‘Hey, will you do this with me?’ They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Band members in Wildwood cover country hits including songs by Dan + Shay and Maren Morris, and classics like Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood. They also include a few original songs in their set.

Truman keeps Wildwood’s music fun and fresh, he said.

“I definitely like a lot of different types of music, so I try to fuse those into Wildwood, but at its core, it’s honest, fun, country,” Truman said.

Wildwood has played at several Fourth of July celebrations in the state, and headlined a few other cities’ music events. They have also opened up for 1990s artists Billy Dean, Doug Stone and Deana Carter.

Truman himself has performed at the Bluebird Café and at the Grand Ole Opry. He has also been featured in music videos with another 40 million views and has written songs on six Billboard 200 charting albums.

Wildwood members are excited to play for the people of Tooele.

“We are excited to connect with the crowd, share with them, and talk with them afterward,” Truman said.

To keep up with Wildwood, visit their Instagram at @Wildwood.band.