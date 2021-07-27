Country Fan Fest has returned

Festival people start arriving on Wednesday ♦

They’re back and they’re bigger.

Country Fan Fest, billed as Utah’s largest outdoor music festival, returns to Tooele County for four days starting Wednesday.

“We expect a (cumulative) total of 35,000 people over the four day period of the festival,” said Bracken Hudson, CFF vice-president. “That’s 20% over what we had two years ago.”

Like many other large gatherings, Country Fan Fest took a COVID-19 induced hiatus in 2020, but they are returning bigger and stronger, according to Hudson.

“People are anxious to get out and enjoy some good music,” he said.

Country Fan Fest added an additional day this year, opening up their campgrounds on Wednesday.

“Hopefully by opening a day early we will stretch out the arrival over a period of time,” Hudson said. “That way we won’t have such a long line of traffic waiting to get in.”

CFF has worked with the Utah Department of Transportation, which will stop all work projects on state Routes 112 and 138 during the duration of the concert, he said.

Country Fan Fest organizers have added carnival rides and tent and yurt camping to the list of activities for the 2021 festival.

Between general admission camping, VIP camping, and the yurts, Bracken said there will be 2,000 campsites that should be full for the 2021 festival.

Tickets for general and single day tickets are still available at countryfanfest.com.

The lineup for this year includes over 20 national country music performers.

Wednesday starts with a campground pre-party with DJ Rack.

Steve Bosco, Chris Peersen, Kat & Alex, and Tim Montana will all play on the campground stage on Wednesday night.

DJ 30 Rack and Jackson Michelson will perform for the campground stage’s after party.

The Thursday night campground stage will feature Kaleb Austin, Tooele’s own Carver Louis, High Valley and Neal McCoy. The Scotty Mac Band will close out the night with the after party on the campground stage.

Friday, DJ Rack performs at a 10 a.m. pool party. Utah’s Jagertown will open up the main stage, followed by Lainey Wilson, Josh Gracin, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lee Bride and Old Dominion will play the mainstage on Friday night.

On Saturday, DJ Rack will play another pool party at 10 a.m. Meghan Patrick, Tyler Rich, Ian Munsick, Lindsay Ell, Kip Moore, and Brantley Gilbert will perform on the main stage. Jagertown closes the night with the campground after party.

“We’re happy to be back,” Hudson said. “We enjoy being here. Tooele County and the Deseret Peak staff are great to work with.”

Country Fan Fest has already announced that they are coming back to Tooele on July 27-30 in 2022, Hudson said.