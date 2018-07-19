Country Fan Fest ready to hit the stage next week

The final weekend in July again brings an outpouring of country music to Tooele County.

About 20 country music artists are scheduled to perform July 26-29 at the fourth-annual Country Fan Fest at Deseret Peak Complex in Grantsville.

Bracken Hudson, festival director, said spaces for camping are sold out at the VIP campground inside Deseret Peak and spaces at the general campground west of the facility.

“This is the first year we have had to open up an additional campground,” Hudson said. “We will have 1,000 trailers camped out at the festival.”

Superb country music is the highlight of the four days, but there will be plenty of additional activities for festival fans.

Campgrounds open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and those with trailers are requested to enter the campgrounds by going through Grantsville and arriving at Deseret Peak from the west, Hudson said.

The theme for Thursday is “Totally 80s.” There will be a tailgate party, and music starts about 6:30 p.m. on the campground stage with Carver Louis, Morgan Evans, Lonestar and Chance McKinney. Music is expected to flow until 2 a.m. Friday.

“Mardi Gras” is the theme for Friday with yoga, crafts, an obstacle course, breakfast and a horseshoe tournament.

Music kicks off on the Main Stage inside Deseret Peak at 2:15 p.m. with Maddie Wilson, Ryan Griffin, Claire Dunn, Aaron Watson, Dwight Yokam and headliner Brett Eldrege at 10 p.m.

The Wayne Hoskins Band will play at the campground stage from midnight to 2 a.m. A pool party will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on both Friday and Saturday. “Aloha! Hawaii” is Saturday’s theme.

Highlights of the day include a cornhole tournament, more obstacle courses and a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music begins again on the main stage Saturdaykj4 at 2:15 p.m. with The Krew, Gunners & Grizzlies, Brandon Ray, Chris Lane, Joe Nichols and headliner Cole Swindell at 1 p.m.

Jagertown will wrap up the music early Sunday morning on the campground stage from midnight to 2 a.m. Festival-goers will be able to finish the weekend a bit dirty by playing in mud bogs at 10 a.m.

Hudson said Country Fanfest organizers have kept track of where their patrons live. He said 20 percent come from out-of-state, 88 percent from outside Tooele County and only 12 percent from inside the county.

Hudson said the festival brings tourism dollars to the area.

“It’s good because it’s a multi-day event so people need to spend money for food, gas and other things while attending the festival,” he said. “You have people coming in from Idaho Falls or Las Vegas and staying three or four days. They aren’t able to go home each night.”

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne agrees with Hudson.

“They really do a great job. According to the findings of our tourism consultants, State Street Partners, this is the single largest event for drawing tourists,” Milne said. “It’s undeniably good for our community to have Country Fanfest continue with us. We’re proud to host them.”

Tickets are still available at countryfanfest.com.