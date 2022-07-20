Country Fan Fest returns to Deseret Peak

‘Utah’s ultimate music and camping experience’ ♦

Country Fan Fest rolls into town next week with campers arriving on Wednesday, July 27 starting at 10 p.m.

The four-day country music festival runs from July 27-30 at Tooele County’s Deseret Peak Complex off state Route 112 in Grantsville City.

Country Fan Fest will have three stages of music — the Campground Stage, the Main Stage, and the Nashville Next Stage.

The music kicks off on the Campground Stage first on Wednesday night with Frank Ray, Ned LeDoux and Jameson Rodgers.

Main Stage headliners include Chris Janson on Thursday, Brooks and Dunn on Friday and Dustin Lynch on Saturday.

Performers like Tiera Kennedy, Seaforth, Bexar, Nolan Sotillo, Ashland Craft and After Midtown will play the Nashville Next Stage.

Over 20 performers will appear during the four-day long concert.

Tooele County Only single day general admission passes are available at a special price for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Other admission passes are also available on the Country Fan Fest website.

Chartway Credit Union is sponsoring Country Fan Fest. Chartway members can check Fan Fest’s website for special member perks.

Prices will continue to climb as the date gets closer. The best price is the price you see on the website.

Venue gates open at noon for MEGA VIP Pass Holders and at 12:30 p.m. for all others on Thursday through Saturday.

Details, tickets, performer lineup and more information can be found at countryfanfest.com