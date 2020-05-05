Country FanFest cancels 2020

2021 country music festival already planned ♦

The COVID-19 pandemic has another business casualty — Country FanFest.

Organizers of the four day outdoor country music festival announced that the 2020 Country FanFest will not happen.

“Unfortunately due to the global pandemic COVID-19, and as directed by Tooele County Health Department, we are regretfully unable to host this year’s event,” said Hal Hudson, owner of Country FanFest. “Over the last several weeks as we monitored the current COVID-19 crisis, our considerations have been centered on the safety and well being of our ticket holders, vendors, partners, and the Tooele County community.”

Scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 at the Tooele County’s Deseret Peak Complex, Country FanFest had already announced a 2020 lineup of performers that included country music favorites Neal McCoy, Old Dominion, and Brantley Gilbert.

Hudson said Country FanFest will return to Tooele County in 2021.

“Don’t worry,” he said. “This is only a postponement, it isn’t good-bye! We will be back July 29- Aug. 1, 2021 and we even have a little extra in store for you.”

The 2021 Country FanFest will include an extra night of music and activities and early access to campgrounds on Wednesday, July 28, according to Hudson.

“To our guests who are able to transfer their tickets to 2021, we’re gifting this new night for free as our way of saying thank you for sticking with us,” Hudson said.

2020 would have been the sixth consecutive year for Country FanFest. The festival brings over 25,000 people to Tooele County. Attendees have come from 48 states and three different countries, according to organizers.