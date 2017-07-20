Country Fanfest to light up the stage next week

Thomas Rhett is at the top of his game as a country music artist.

This year he was named “Country Artist of the Year” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and his song “Die a Happy Man” was nominated for a Grammy Award. He received three nominations this year at the Country Music Television Awards that included video of the year, male video of the year and performance of the year with Nick Jonas and Danielle Bradbery.

Rhett will perform July 28 on the main stage at 10:15 p.m. during this year’s Country Fanfest at Deseret Peak Complex.

“He’s really, really good,” said Brandy Millsap, owner-operator of Country Fanfest.

“We really have a good lineup of artists this year with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and others,” Millsap said.

About 20 country music artists are scheduled to perform July 27-29 at the third annual Country Fanfest. A fourth day on July 30 is reserved for people who want to play in the mud at the campground area.

“With ticket sales so far, we’re projecting 7,000 people per day this year,” Millsap said. She said there were 3,000 people per day at the first Country Fanfest in 2015, and 3,500 per day last year.

The music kicks off July 27 with local band Carver Louis and Old Lincoln Highway at 7:30 p.m. at the campground stage west of state Route 112.

“I attended Country Fanfest the first two years, but this is the first time I’ve performed there,” said the group’s leader Carver Jaramillo. “I’m extremely excited to be among this caliber of artists — to be playing with the big boys. This is a huge stepping-stone for me. I didn’t think I would be here this early in my career.”

Jaramillo said he can’t wait to listen to Rhett and the other artists scheduled for this year’s Fanfest. He likes to sing some of Rhett’s songs, and plans to promote Country Fanfest at two performances this weekend in Salt Lake City.

Just two years ago, Jaramillo was the Tooele Buffaloes’ starting quarterback. He is now making a name for himself as a country music artist.

“I had a couple of football scholarships, but I’ve transitioned everything now from football to music,” Jaramillo said.

Millsap said it takes a full year of planning to bring about Country Fanfest, which has six full-time employees and a host of volunteers.

“It’s been growing organically, and gets a little better each year through word-of-mouth,” she said. “Utah needs something like this.”

Country Fanfest is billed as Utah’s ultimate music and camping experience at Deseret Peak Complex at the corner of SR-112 and Sheep Lane in Grantsville.

Most all of the parking and camping areas are not situated inside Deseret Peak Complex, but south of SR-112. Performances also will be held in this area on the Campground Stage.

The campground area opens at 10 a.m. on July 27. A general zone camping pass costs $150.

July 27 is dubbed “Red Neck Day” and a prize patrol will award those with the best red-neck attire.

Music begins at 7:30 p.m. on the Campground Stage with Carver Louis, Blackhawk, Royal Bliss and the Scottie Mac Band.

Activities continue at the campground with some of them moving inside Deseret Peak Complex on July 28, which is dubbed “Red, White and Blue Day.”

The day begins with breakfast, yoga, a craft center, mud tug-of-war and games for children at the commons area. There will be a water fight and hula hoop contest.

Music begins on the Main Stage at 2:30 p.m. with Charlie Jenkins, Brooke Eden, LANCO, Tucker Beathard, Old Dominion and Rhett.

Activities begin again at 9 a.m. on July 29 with more games at the commons area.

The day’s Main Stage lineup starts at 2:30 p.m. with Kaleb Austin, Olivia Lane, Jean’s Golden Girls, Ned Ledous, Jodee Messina and Dan + Shay. Billy Currington will wrap up the performances on the Main Stage at 10:15 p.m. Currington just completed his sixth studio album.

Notes about all the performers can be found at countryfanfest.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the website.

A three-day general pass is $99, three-day military pass is $85, three-day child pass is $50, Friday and Saturday general pass is $59, Mud Bog Racing Sunday Pass is $20, Child Mud Bog Racing Sunday Pass is $10, and Mud Bog Racing Pit Pass is $25.