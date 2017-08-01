Country music fans rejoice!

Country FanFest attracts big crowds to Deseret Peak Complex for three days ♦

Last weekend’s Country FanFest 2017 at Deseret Peak Complex was “fantastic,” according to many of this year’s patrons, and they said they’ll be back in 2018.

“It was a great success,” said Brandi Millsap, one of FanFest’s owners. “We hit the numbers of attendance we were hoping for. We had 7,961 on Friday night and 7,403 on Saturday night. All of our performers came and rocked it. Those numbers are twice the attendance we had last year.”

Reviews from patrons were mostly positive after three days of non-stop concerts on two stages. The music started Thursday night and continued into Saturday.

A couple of suggestions for improvement from concert goers included a more talented lineup of entertainers to help the event go big-time, and more efficient dust control in the general camping area.

Anita Ault of Elk Ridge, Utah arrived from the camping area to the main stage area via shuttle at about 6 p.m. Saturday to see Jodee Messina, Dan + Shay and Billy Currington.

“At night it’s a wild party over there at the campground,” she said, smiling. “I try to get inside my motorhome and shut the door about midnight, but those people over there are up until 5 or 6 in the morning.”

Cort Tanner, 19, of Grantsville, attended Country FanFest for the first time.

“I’m a big country music fan, so I love it. I like looking around at everything and the crowd,” Tanner said. “I really like the music of Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Ned Ledoux. My mom is a big country music fan, my dad not so much.”

Jeremy Ostler and Chris McTavish of Grantsville said they have attended Country FanFest every year.

“We love it. I think Country Explosion had some better acts. We like Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Billy Currington,” Ostler said.

Bill Jones of Bear River said, “This is our second year. It’s been good. Everybody is really happy and friendly out here.”

Annie Cloward of Salt Lake City suggested more water for the roads in the camping area.

“It’s always dry and dusty over there,” she said. “They need to water those roads all the time. … [But] The breakfast was really good.”

“I liked Jean’s Golden Girls,” said a patron from Eureka, Utah. The group is a senior citizen dance troupe for women ages 50-91 that performed for 25 minutes on Saturday.

Fred Long of Stansbury Park said more big-name entertainers could really pump up attendance at Country FanFest in Tooele County.

“The entertainers here are OK, not great,” he said. “When you compare it to something like Country Jam in Colorado, it’s not as good. It’s all about the artists. It will be about the same here until they bring in the big headliners.”

Which FanFest organizers are apparently already working on. It was announced during the concert that platinum-selling recording artist Cole Swindell will perform at next year’s event.