Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Dan + Shay entertain the crowd on the main stage at Country FanFest on Saturday night. (Sue Butterfield/TTB photo)
  • Josie Jones, Jessica Horton, Cass Horton, Taylor Houston dance to the music of LANco Friday at Country Fan Fest. (Sue Butterfield/TTB photo)
  • Tim and Tina Bird have fun dancing on the grass. (Sue Butterfield/TTB photo)
  • Jessica and Sebastian Jensen sign in at Country FanFest. (Sue Butterfield/TTB photo)
  • Natalie Castillo and Stacey Hatch show off the hats they purchased from Down N Dirty Hat Company at Country FanFest. (Sue Butterfield/TTB photo)
  • Fans enjoy the music of LANco Friday at Country FanFest. (Sue Butterfield/TTB photo)
  • Eight-year-old Titus Kinser shows off the new hat his dad purchased for him at the Down N Dirty Hat Company Friday night at Country FanFest. (Sue Butterfield/TTB photo)
  • Andrea Hawkins shows off the money she won at FanFest. (Sue Butterfield/TTB photo)
  • Pete Lalus and Justin Lee, from Tooele’s Dimitris Cafe, grill lamb and beef for the gyro platters they sold Friday at the Country FanFest. (Sue Butterfield/TTB photo)

August 1, 2017
Country music fans rejoice!

Country FanFest attracts big crowds to Deseret Peak Complex for three days 

Last weekend’s Country FanFest 2017 at Deseret Peak Complex was “fantastic,” according to many of this year’s patrons, and they said they’ll be back in 2018.

“It was a great success,” said Brandi Millsap, one of FanFest’s owners. “We hit the numbers of attendance we were hoping for. We had 7,961 on Friday night and 7,403 on Saturday night. All of our performers came and rocked it. Those numbers are twice the attendance we had last year.”

Reviews from patrons were mostly positive after three days of non-stop concerts on two stages. The music started Thursday night and continued into Saturday.

A couple of suggestions for improvement from concert goers included a more talented lineup of entertainers to help the event go big-time, and more efficient dust control in the general camping area.

Anita Ault of Elk Ridge, Utah arrived from the camping area to the main stage area via shuttle at about 6 p.m. Saturday to see Jodee Messina, Dan + Shay and Billy Currington.

“At night it’s a wild party over there at the campground,” she said, smiling. “I try to get inside my motorhome and shut the door about midnight, but those people over there are up until 5 or 6 in the morning.”

Cort Tanner, 19, of Grantsville, attended Country FanFest for the first time.

“I’m a big country music fan, so I love it. I like looking around at everything and the crowd,” Tanner said. “I really like the music of Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Ned Ledoux.  My mom is a big country music fan, my dad not so much.”

Jeremy Ostler and Chris McTavish of Grantsville said they have attended Country FanFest every year.

“We love it. I think Country Explosion had some better acts. We like Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Billy Currington,” Ostler said.

Bill Jones of Bear River said, “This is our second year. It’s been good. Everybody is really happy and friendly out here.”

Annie Cloward of Salt Lake City suggested more water for the roads in the camping area.

“It’s always dry and dusty over there,” she said. “They need to water those roads all the time. … [But] The breakfast was really good.”

“I liked Jean’s Golden Girls,” said a patron from Eureka, Utah. The group is a senior citizen dance troupe for women ages 50-91 that performed for 25 minutes on Saturday.

Fred Long of Stansbury Park said more big-name entertainers could really pump up attendance at Country FanFest in Tooele County.

“The entertainers here are OK, not great,” he said. “When you compare it to something like Country Jam in Colorado, it’s not as good. It’s all about the artists. It will be about the same here until they bring in the big headliners.”

Which FanFest organizers are apparently already working on. It was announced during the concert that platinum-selling recording artist Cole Swindell will perform at next year’s event.

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top