Countryside Animal Clinic still open during COVID-19

Countryside Animal Clinic is still open during social distancing but staff are taking preventative measures to ensure the safety of their clients and pet patients.

According to Dr. Gary Gowans, veterinarian at Countryside Animal Clinic in Tooele, the clinic is maintaining the same hours as it did before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our hours have remained the same,” he said. “A lot of the nature of work we are doing is different than before, but we are trying to maintain consistency.”

According to Gowans, restrictions for vet clinics have been implemented during the spread of COVID-19, limiting nonessential services.

“Right now, nonessential procedures are being limited, such as elective surgeries. The nonessential procedures have been rescheduled for a later date,” said Gowans.

The clinic is still seeing sick animals and giving vaccines. When an animal is dropped off, a member of the staff usually picks them up from their owner’s car and brings them out when the procedure or essential service is complete.

If an owner has to come into the clinic, social distancing is required and staff will only let a few clients in at one time.

According to Gowans, the clinic is still able to talk to pet owners over the phone or video chat to determine how to best treat the animal.

“Our clinics are still open. I would encourage people to seek veterinary advice like they did before even though things are changing,” he said. “We are able to do telemedicine and are trying to keep distance as much as possible.”

Gowan’s has a message for sick pet owners.

“We just want to let pet owners know that we are still open and we are maintaining the highest level of safety that we can. We can help work through the questions owners may have, because they don’t need that added stress at this time,” he said.