County accepts 2020 tentative budget without tax increase

Tripp says county can't go long without an increase, but is in trend of spending less

Tooele County has a tentative 2020 budget with reduced general fund spending.

The Tooele County Commission voted to accept the 2020 tentative budget as presented by the Tooele County Auditor during its meeting Tuesday night at the Tooele County Building.

The 2020 general fund tentative budget calls for a balanced $36.9 million in revenue and expenses without any tax increases, according to County Auditor Alison McCoy.

“We are sensitive to what is going on in the valley and at this time we are not requesting any kind of tax increase,” McCoy said. “The downside of that is there will be no inflationary adjustment for our budget this year.”

McCoy explained that department heads were asked to reduce their spending by 1.5%.

“There was a lot of teamwork and a studious effort by department heads,” she said. “We asked for a 1.5% reduction and some doubled that. Some couldn’t, but we had an explanation.”

The amended 2019 budget calls for $56.5 million in revenue and expenses, but after reducing the budget by $18.5 million in one-time revenue for the sale of Utah Motorsports Campus, the 2019 budge lowers to $38 million. The 2020 budget shows $36.9 million for the 2020 budget.

The 2019 budget also used $5.3 million from the general fund balance to balance the budget. The 2020 budget proposes the use of $4.1 million of the general fund balance to balance the budget.

County Commissioner Shawn Milne said he was “not keen on seeing the fund balance drop.”

Along with the drop in the fund balance Milne also expressed concern that, as McCoy had pointed out, no tax increase will mean no inflationary adjustment.

“We lose money if we do not increase taxes to at least match inflation,” he said.

County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp expressed confidence in the county’s financial direction, pointing out that this is the lowest reduction in the general fund in the last four years.

“I concur that we can’t go long without an increase, but we are in a trend of less spending,” he said.

The 2020 budget includes a 2.4% cost of living adjustment for county employee pay along with a 2.6% increase in health benefit costs.

McCoy said the county will change providers for health benefits because the initial proposal from the current provider was for a 12% cost increase.

Projects funded in the 2020 budget include an update for the county’s General Plan and the transportation plan. The 2020 budget also funds the state mandated replacement of the Rowley Road bridge and the South Mountain railroad crossing.

The west Erda sewer trunk line should be completed in 2020 as well, said McCoy.

The tentative budget is a working document. McCoy said she still has several meetings scheduled with departments to refine their budget proposals.

The final 2020 budget will be adopted most likely in December, she said.

Before the final budget is adopted, the County Commission will hold a public hearing with detailed information available to the public at least 10 days before the hearing, according to Tripp.