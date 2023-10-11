Back in February 2023, Tooele County put a total of six downtown properties that it owns up for sale.

They now have accepted a bid for the properties and following a public hearing on Oct 10, they may formally accept the bids and close the sale.

The parcels are in a contiguous area south and east of Tooele City’s Main and Vine Streets. They include the properties on the east side of Main Street and south of Vine Street from the Clayton Towers to the building occupied by Mountain Land Physical Therapy, including the associated parking lot areas to the east of the buildings.

The properties were marketed together in a public auction.

The successful bidder was GSB Investments, LLC with an offer of $1.5 million in cash for the property as is.

At the time the county purchased Clayton Towers, NU Cleaners, and Clar’s Auto Center, the property acquisitions were part of a long range plan for the eventual replacement of the county building. The current county council has decided the upgrading of the current county building to be more cost effective.