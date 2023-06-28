County adopts certified property tax rates

No tax increase from Tooele County Council for 2023 ♦

The Tooele County Council adopted the certified property tax rates for property taxes that provide revenue for services provided by the county during their June 20 meeting at the Tooele County Building.

The county council sets four property tax rates: the county assessing and collecting rate, which covers the cost of assessing and collecting property tax; the county general rate, which covers county general services, such as the day to day expenses of most county offices and services including public safety, parks and recreation, information technology, human resources and courts — in both unincorporated areas and incorporated areas; the county health department rate, which provides revenue for the county health department; and the municipal type service tax — collected only on property in unincorporated areas — which covers city-like services provided only to unincorporated areas of the county.

For all four property taxes, the county council adopted the 2023 certified property tax rate, which is lower than the property tax rate set in 2022.

The certified property tax rate is the tax rate that allows the county to collect the same amount of revenue as it did in the previous year plus any tax collected from new property that wasn’t on the 2022 tax rolls — like new homes or commercial buildings.

The certified rate only provides for an increase in revenue from the new property. There is no adjustment for inflation.

Increased valuations actually lower the property tax rate so the county collects the same amount of revenue, not including the new growth.

For example in 2022, the county’s general property tax rate was 0.001013 — the certified rate for 2022. With that tax rate the county collected approximately $7.3 million in county general property tax revenue. With the increase in valuation, the certified rate for the 2023 county general property tax dropped to 0.000842 and is anticipated to collect approximately $7.5 million in revenue, a 3.1% increase in revenue while the tax rate dropped by almost 17%.