County adopts certified property tax rates

Tax rates drop from 2020 ♦

The Tooele County Council approved the county’s final tax rates for 2021 at their meeting on Tuesday night.

The property tax rates adopted were: county assessing and collecting .000395; county general (all areas of the county) .001266; county health department tax .000164; and county municipal type services tax (unincorporated areas only) .001027.

All adopted tax rates were the certified rate for 2021 and were lower than the 2020 property tax rates.

These rates will determine tax payments to be collected at the end of the 2021 calendar year.

For comparison the 2020 property tax rates were: county assessing and collecting .000419; county general (all areas of the county) .001345; county health department tax .00174; and county municipal type services tax (unincorporated areas only) .001066.

These rates are for Tooele County government only. They do not include rates for oher taxing entities such as cities, towns, the school district, or service districts.

Primary residences are taxed on 55% of the assessed value of the home. To compute your taxes multiply the assessed value by 55% — .55 — and then by the property tax rate.

Businesses and secondary homes are taxed on the full assessed value of the home. To compute your taxes multiply the assessed value by the tax rate.

County tax rates for 2022 will be discussed in December 2021 along with the 2022 budget.