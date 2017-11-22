County adopts tentative $60.3M budget

Budget is 3.2 percent more than current budget; public hearing set for Dec. 5 ♦

Tooele County’s tentative 2018 budget is up $1.9 million from the 2017 budget for a possible 3.2 percent increase.

The Tooele County Commission adopted a $60.3 million tentative budget for all county funds for 2018 during its Tuesday night meeting. The 2017 budget totaled $58.5 million.

The county budget consists of 11 different funds. For 2018 the funds for roads, the health department, municipal-type services provided to unincorporated areas, transient and tourism taxes collected, and debt service will all decrease in expenses.

The county general fund, along with funds for human services, aging and adult services, capital projects, solid waste, and Deseret Peak Complex all show an increase in budgeted expenses in 2018.

The general fund includes budgets for all county elected offices, human resources, facilities, information technology, justice court, information technology, the Children’s Justice Center, public safety, weed control, and parks and recreation.

The tentative budget is balanced with a $442,489 transfer from the general fund’s balance. In 2017 the general fund is expected to end the year adding $632,230 to the general fund’s balance.

Some of the increases in the general fund budget include an additional $38,278 for the public defender budget, bringing the 2018 budget up to $327,500. The budget for elections will increase from $22,700 in 2017 to 151,000 in 2018 as the county will hold a county general election in 2018.

The geographical information system budget is proposed to grow by 76,162 in 2018 to a total of $181,694. The Children’s Justice Center budget will get an additional $25,708 in 2018, making its total budget $242,840.

Other proposed fund increases include $500,000 in capital projects for improvements to Pole Canyon Road in Lake Point.

The tentative budget for the Deseret Peak Complex fund shows $991,288. Most of the increase is on budget lines labeled equipment and projects under capital expenditures.

There may be some revisions to the tentative budget prior to adoption.

A public hearing on adoption of a final budget will be held Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Tooele County Building, 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.

The complete tentative budget can be viewed on the county auditor’s website at www.co.tooele.ut.us/Auditor by selecting “budget” and then “2018 Tentative Budget.”