County adopts urban farming ordinance

Ordinance allows qualified urban farmers to apply for farm assessment under state code ♦

Tooele County urban farmers may now apply for property tax assessment under the state’s Urban Farming Assessment Act.

The Tooele County Council approved an ordinance that adopts the Urban Farming Assessment Act and authorizes qualified landowners to apply for urban farm assessment under the terms of the act during the Council’s meeting on Tuesday night.

The County’s adoption of the ordinance was required by the act for local landowners to apply for the assessment, according to Colin Winchester, deputy Tooele County attorney.

State code allows owners of property that is actively devoted to urban farming to apply for assessment under the act.

“Actively devoted” is defined in state code as land that produces at least 50% of the average agricultural production per acre for the given type of land and country or area.

“Urban farming” means the cultivation of food or other marketable crops or engaging in livestock production, including grazing.

To be eligible, the land must be at least 1-acre and less than five acres and have been used as an urban farm for two successive years prior to the application for assessment, according to the state code.

The urban farm assessment only applies to property used in farming, residences are not included. Property owners must apply annually for the urban farm assessment.

Adoption of the Urban Farm Assessment Act doesn’t change any current land use ordinances. Urban farmers must comply with all applicable land use regulations, according to Winchester.

More information about urban farm assessment can be obtained from the Tooele County Assessor’s office.