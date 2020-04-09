County apprehends trailer theft suspect

The Tooele County sheriff’s arrested a male suspect for allegedly stealing multiple trailers and other items, according to Lt. Norberto Aranda, with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Travis Peterson has been charged with two second degree felony charges of receiving or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a class A misdemeanor charge of theft by receiving stolen property, and a Class B misdemeanor of use of or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Approximately eight or nine trailers have been stolen from the Stansbury Park area in the last few months. To catch the thief, the Sheriff’s Office organized an undercover investigation, according to Aranda.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant that was served on the house of Peterson on March 29, Aranda said.

A utility trailer, two air compressors worth $1,800 each, and a red Kawasaki motorcycle were located in the backyard of the property, according to the probable cause statement filed by Sgt. Nicholas Yale with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

In the probable cause statement Yale said he could also see numerous other items, including several nail guns that were stolen. The serial numbers of the nail guns were listed on the National Criminal Information Center as stolen, according to the probable cause statement.

According to the statement, the items found were linked to several different cases that have occurred over the past few weeks.

Peterson was arrested and stated that he was aware the items were in his backyard, according to the probable cause statement.

While searching Peterson’s residence, Sheriff’s officers saw several methamphetamine pipes that were in plain view. Officer’s found six methamphetamine pipes.

While talking with Yale after his rights were read to him, Peterson admitted he was painting the utility trailer that was stolen. He also said he was not aware of what else was stolen on the property. Peterson said an individual named “Big” dropped them off in his yard, according to the probable cause statement.

Peterson admitted to using methamphetamine, but said that the pipes found in the house were not his, according to the statement

An initial appearance is scheduled for Peterson in the 3rd District Court in Tooele on June 8.

Lt. Aranda encourages anyone with information related to this case to call the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-843-5600 and ask to speak with Aranda or Sgt. Yale.