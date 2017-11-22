County approves $1.55M deal to end UMC lawsuit

‘We worked hard to get a solution,’ commissioner Myron Bateman says ♦

The rejected buyer of the former Miller Motorsports Park and Tooele County have come to an agreement that may end a protracted legal battle that has plagued the county’s attempt to sell the racetrack for the last two years.

But the agreement comes with a price.

The Tooele County Commission unanimously approved a settlement with Center Point Management and other associated parties to end the lawsuit and opposition to the sale of the racetrack to a third party for a payment of $1.55 million. The county commissioners made the approval during their business meeting Tuesday night at the Tooele County building.

Following the meeting, the commissioners reconvened as the board of directors of the Tooele County Redevelopment Agency and approved the same agreement.

Both the RDA and the county were named as plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by Center Point to set aside the sale of the racetrack to the RDA and direct the county to sell the property to Center Point.

“The alternative to the agreement is to continue litigation,” said Barton Kunz, an attorney with the Salt Lake City-based law firm of Goebel Anderson, who is representing Tooele County in the lawsuit. “But that would take time and meanwhile the property would remain in the hands of the county and not in the hands of private entities that can develop it. It would also increase or continue attorneys’ fees litigating the case and the property would continue in legal limbo like it is now.”

In the settlement agreement, Center Point states it is no longer interested in purchasing the property and will not participate or interfere in any future sales of the property.

The county agrees to place $1.55 million in an escrow account. One-half of the $1.55 million will be paid to Center Point once the judge for the current lawsuit enters an order dismissing the suit with prejudice, meaning the dismissal is final.

The other half of the $1.55 million will be paid to Center Point upon the sale of the property to a third party on or by March 30, 2018.

If Center Point breaks the agreement, any funds not paid would be withheld and Center Point would be required to refund any funds already paid, according to the agreement.

“We worked hard to get a solution,” said Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman. “We’re trying to get this property sold and get it back on the tax rolls as soon as possible. We need to approve this settlement so we can move forward.”

Tooele County became the owner of the former Miller Motorsports Park in 2015 when the Larry H. Miller Group decided not to renew its lease on the facility.

The county signed a contract to sell the facility for $20 million in Oct. 2015 to Mitime Utah Investment, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, a publicly owned multinational company based in China.

Center Point Management, a Las Vegas-based development company, that had initially bid $22.1 million for the former Miller Motorsports Park, filed a motion in 3rd District Court to set aside the sale to Mitime, because Center Point had offered a higher purchase price.

Third District Court Judge Robert Adkins set aside the sale to Mitime in Dec. 2015. During the hearing before Adkins, Center Point raised its offer to $28.1 million.

Instead of selling the property to Center Point, the county sold UMC to the county’s redevelopment agency for $20 million in Dec. 2016.

Center Point again filed a complaint in 3rd District Court, asking this time that the sale of UMC to the RDA be set aside and the county be directed to sell UMC to Center Point.

In response to pre-trial motions, 3rd District Court Judge Randall Skanchy set aside the sale of UMC to the county’s RDA.

The court was considering Center Point’s request that the court direct the county to sell the facility to Center Point when the county and Center Point reached the settlement agreement.

Tooele County is committed to make sure that the racetrack remains available to the public and continues to contribute to the economy of the county, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

“The county commission remained absolutely unified about this for the last couple years,” Milne said. “It has always been about preserving jobs.”

The county commission will make plans to sell the track after the judge accepts the agreement and enters the order to dismiss the case, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner.