County approves $35K more for tourism grants

Tooele County has approved five more tourism grants for 2019.

The Tooele County Commission approved five grants recommended by the Tourism Tax Advisory Board totaling $35,100 at its meeting Tuesday night at the County Building.

The grants approved Tuesday night included: Tooele Technical College for $600, Tooele County Parks and Recreation for $12,000, Tooele County Trails for $7,500, Tooele County Thunder Baseball/Softball for $5,000, and Tooele City Historic Museum and Park for $10,000.

Tooele Tech’s $600 will be used for out of county advertising for its scholarship ATV ride. Tooele County Parks and Recreation will spend its $12,000 on a booth for Middle Canyon and Tooele County Trails will use its grant to redesign the County Trails map to include the County’s new tourism brand and possible advertising.

Tooele County Thunder will use its grant to pay facility rental costs for tournaments for college-aged players. The grant includes a provision that local lodging and eateries be marketed with tournament promotions.

Tooele City will use its grant to make the Tooele Valley Railway Depot at the Tooele Valley Historic Museum compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.

The County Commission approved 14 tourism grants totaling $70,689 at its March 13 meeting. Combined with the grants approved Tuesday night, the county has approved a total of $105,789 in tourism grants.

The tourism tax fund receives revenue from a 1.0 percent tax on food purchased in restaurants and a 3.5 percent tax on lodging in motels and hotels.

State law requires that tourism tax dollars be used to promote tourism or for the maintenance and operation of tourism-related facilities.

The Tourism Advisory Board consists of representatives of motels, restaurants and the tourism industry and attractions in the county. Its composition is specified in state law. State law requires the board weigh in on how tourism tax dollars are spent.

The county expects to take in almost $1.1 million in tourism taxes in 2019.

The 2019 Tooele County budget shows $400,000 budgeted for advisory board grant requests.

Criteria considered when evaluating grant requests include how well the project meets the state and county requirements for the use of tourism tax revenue, experience of the project manager in respects to the probability of the project being completed on time and on budget, the long term viability of the project including the possibility for future self-funding, the benefit provided to the community by the project, and the impact on tourism tax revenue, according to the online information provided by the County for grant applicants.

The Tourism Tax Advisory Board asks organizations that receive grants to submit a post-event report that includes information on attendance and where people came from by zip code, samples of advertising, how the project acknowledged funding from the county at their event, use of the county’s “So much, so close” brand, and how they marketed to an out of county audience, according to Carrie Cushman, TTAB chairwoman.

That report impacts future grants, Cushman said.

“We look at past performance,” she said. “We consider out of state and county attendance and their advertising.”