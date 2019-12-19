County approves $41.4M budget and project list

The Tooele County Commission quietly approved the 2020 County budget Tuesday night during its meeting at the County Building.

The 2020 budget, with no tax increase, calls for $41.4 million in general fund expenses, ahead of the $38.2 million in general fund expenses for the 2019 budget as last revised on Oct. 29.

The $41.4 million in general fund expenses is an increase from the $36.9 million presented at the Dec. 3 County Commission meeting.

County Commission chairman Tom Tripp explained the changes from the Dec. 3 budget. He said the phone allowance reimbursement was changed countywide causing a downward adjustment to several department budgets.

Also, the Emergency Operation Center’s 2020 budget was increased with additional grants and expenses to be paid by those grants, according to Tripp.

Tripp also said an information technology project originally planned for 2019 was moved to 2020. The allocation for Deseret Peak Complex was also adjusted by about $10,000 due to an error in a spreadsheet.

The 2020 budget also now includes $250,000 for the South Mountain Road lawsuit settlement, with $220,000 for the actual pay out and $30,000 in estimated legal fees.

Tripp also reviewed projects funded in the 2020 budget.

The budget includes $80,000 to update the county general plan. Another $80,000 is planned to update the county’s transportation plan.

“We need to update the transportation plan to continue to receive some state funding for transportation projects,” Tripp said.

The 2020 budget also includes $1.5 million for the state mandated replacement of the Rowley Road bridge and $420,000 for a railroad crossing to extend South Mountain Road to state Route 36.

The West Erda sewer trunk line from Stansbury Park was originally funded at $10 million. Tripp said it is now expected to cost $7 million and is part of the 2020 budget.

The County Commission also added $100,000 to the 2020 capital projects budget to complete improvements to west Bates Canyon Road.

The budget has no proposed property tax increase. It does include a 2.4% cost of living adjustment for county employees along with a 2.6% increase in health benefit costs.

A public hearing and discussion on the budget was held Dec. 3.