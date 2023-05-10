County approves 5-year country Fan Fest contract

The Tooele County Council approved an agreement with Country Fan Fest that will govern Fan Fests at the Deseret Peak Complex from 2023 through 2027 during the council’s May 2 meeting.

The agreement called for the county to reimburse Country Fan Fest for up to $600,000 in each year of the agreement. The financial obligation will be adjusted annually based on the region’s consumer price index, up or down.

The agreement breaks down the $600,000 allocation as not to exceed $300,000 for marketing, $100,000 for premise rental fees, $100,000 for portable restrooms and fencing, $50,000 for electrical power and $50,000 for stages.

Assets purchased with funds contributed by the county will become county property with Country Fan Fest not required to pay rental for those assets.

Otherwise, Country Fan Fest will pay the established rental fee for each venue they use. Country Fan Fest will also pay the county for services provided by county employees.

According to the agreement, Country Fan Fest will be solely responsible for all festival expenses, including staffing, equipment, portable facilities, security, food and beverage concessions, trash cleanup and removal, restroom cleaning and stocking, traffic control and ticketing.

The agreement also restricts the county from scheduling multi-day country or rock music festivals at the Deseret Peak Complex for 30 days prior and 30 days after each Fan Fest.

Tooele County has plans to make several improvements over the next few years. Colin Winchester, Tooele County deputy attorney, explained how the five-year agreement accommodates those plans.

“The agreement is intentionally designed to be fluid as you [the county] plan to make changes to Deseret Peak over the next few years,” Winchester told the county council.

Each year the county will provide Country Fan Fest with a list of venues that will be available for that year’s festival. Country Fan Fest will then select from the list of venues the venues that they will use and specify which venues for which they will need exclusive use, according to the agreement.

Country Fan Fest returns to the Deseret Peak Complex July, 26-29, 2023 for its 9th year.

The Fan Fest has been reported to have a positive financial impact on the county. Country Fan Fest has contracted with local businesses for services. Hoteliers have reported that their rooms are occupied by Fan Fest related guests. Local restaurants, convenience stores and other local businesses have also reported an increase in business during Country Fan Fest.

In November 2018, the Tooele County Commission approved a four-year agreement with Country Fan Fest that had the county paying $1.7 million from the county’s tourism tax fund over the four year period with up to $600,000 allocated for 2019, up to $500,000 for 2020, up to $400,000 for 2021, and up to $200,000 for 2022.