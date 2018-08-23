Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Construction crews work on the Pastures of Saddleback development in Lake Point. The Tooele County Commission approved adding 55 acres to Saddleback’s development agreement.

August 23, 2018
County approves 55-acre addition to development in Lake Point

Pole, Bates canyon properties dropped by developer’s request 

Saddleback, the 2,585-acre development being built in northeast Tooele Valley, just grew larger.

The Tooele County Commission approved an amendment Tuesday to the Saddleback development agreement that will add nine parcels totaling 55.36 acres to the development. 

All nine parcels are in what Chris Robinson, Saddleback’s developer, calls the Pastures area, which is west of the Union Pacific railroad line in the Lake Point vicinity. The parcels include the former S&W Trailer Court.

Two weeks ago during a public hearing on the proposed amendment, Robinson asked for 1,500 acres to be added, including 1,390 acres in Pole Canyon and near Bates Canyon Road.

Robinson said he withdrew those properties from the amendment to give time for further study of their inclusion in Saddleback.

The County Commission voted unanimously to approve the inclusion of the nine parcels. The development agreement for Saddleback was approved by the County Commission in 1998. The agreement forms a legally binding contract between the county and the landowner that is good for 50 years from its approval.

The agreement allows an average density of one house per acre on the now 2,640 acres covered by the agreement, but allows for lots as small as 8,000-square-feet in exchange for designating half of the total land as open space.

 

Tim Gillie

Staff Writer at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim covers education, Tooele City government, business, real estate, politics and the state Legislature.

