County approves $70K of tourism money for 14 organizations

The Tooele County Commission approved tourism grants for 14 organizations totaling $70,689 at its meeting Tuesday night at the County Building.

A 15th organization, Ivie Acres Farm and Petting Zoo, did not receive any tourism money at the meeting. The Tourism Tax Advisory Board expects the Ivie Acres proposal to be included in the budget for the Tooele County Fair.

“This is our first round of 15 organizations,” said Carrie Cushman, volunteer chairwoman of the advisory board. “We received 29 applications with over $600,000 in requests.”

The 2019 Tooele County budget shows $400,000 budgeted for advisory board grant requests.

Deciding who gets a grant and how much they receive can be difficult, according to Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas.

“I went to one meeting and it was brutal,” he said.

The county expects to take in almost $1.1 million in tourism taxes in 2019. Tourism taxes include a tax on restaurant sales and hotels.

State code requires that tourism tax revenue be kept separate from the county general fund. It can only be spent on tourism related expenses.

The Tourism Tax Advisory Board is to advise the county on how to spend the revenue, according to state code.

Most of the grants approved Tuesday night were for post-performance reimbursement up to the amount specified by the advisory board, according to Cushman.

The advisory board encouraged all applicants to seek out and use local vendors.

The board also asked the organizations to submit a post-event report that includes information on attendance and where people came from by zip code, samples of advertising, how they acknowledged funding from the county at their event, use of the county’s “So much, so close” brand, and how they marketed to an out of county audience, Cushman said.

The tourism grants approved Tuesday night included $2,650 for the Falkner-Coleman Riding Clinic for facility rental and catering costs, with the provision that a local caterer be used.

The clinic is held at Deseret Peak Complex. It draws people from out of the county and out of the state to learn the art of equine driving, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

Breez’n Barrels and Down and Dirty Barrel Racing were awarded $2,500 and $1,400, respectively, to cover facility rental for barrel racing events.

The Intermountain Porsche Club received $7,000. Up to $2,000 of that amount was for out of county advertising and up to $5,000 was for facility rental.

The club holds events at Utah Motorsports Campus that draw people from outside the state, according to Milne.

“With this grant they can grow their events and attract even more people to our county,” he said.

The grants approved Tuesday night also included $10,000 for Royal Creek Ranches. Royal Creek Ranches is Chad Hymas’ venture in Rush Valley that provides retreats, hunting and excursions.

The grant will be used for advertising, to lure out of county organizations to come to Tooele County and use the ranche’s programs and facilities, according to Milne.

Studio Ranch in Box Elder Canyon received $4,000 for out of county advertising of its events.

The advisory board noted that many of the events draw people to the county that stay in hotels in the county, according to Milne.

“Some of these events help fill our hotels during the ‘shoulder season’ when the hotels aren’t already getting full,” Milne said.

See accompanying chart for a complete list of approved first-round Tooele County tourism grants.

tgillie@tooeletranscript.com