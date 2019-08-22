County approves final plat for new Lake Point Business Center

A new business center will spring up in Lake Point between state Route 36 and Interstate 80 on property formerly known as the Beehive Business Center.

The Tooele County Planning Commission approved the preliminary and final plat for the first phase of the Lake Point Business Center during its meeting on Wednesday night.

Phase I of the Lake Point Business Center includes 10 lots on 23 acres on the west side of SR-36 south of Sunset Road. The 23 acres are part of a larger 69.8-acre parcel owned by Chris Robinson, Saddleback developer, that was rezoned from a combination of commercial highway and manufacturing distribution to commercial general during the Tooele County Commission’s meeting on Tuesday night.

“I could have worked with the commercial highway designation,” Robinson said. “Commercial general has a lot of the same uses, but it gives a little more flexibility.”

Access to the business center will be from Sunset Road. Five lots of approximately 1.5 acres each will be between SR-36 and Commerce Drive, and five additional lots of various sizes off of a short road — Garfield Circle — that extends from Commerce Drive to the west.

The drawings submitted with the final plat application show all the streets in the business center follow Tooele County code with curb, gutter and sidewalk within the standard 60-foot road right of way.

“It was interesting trying to configure the lots,” Robinson said. “We inherited some billboards and easements that we had to work around.”

Robinson said he has had some interest in the business center expressed by car dealers and hospitality businesses, but he has nothing already lined up for the business center.

“There’s a lot of traffic that goes by there,” he said. “I imagine that will be the driver for businesses that want to locate there.”