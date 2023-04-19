County approves investigation of inland port possibility

Despite objections from some local residents, the Tooele County Council approved a resolution during their April 11 meeting that read, “Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Tooele County Council that the Tooele County Council consents to the creation of a Utah Inland Port Authority project area in Tooele County in accordance with Utah Code.”

Although the wording of the resolution read “consents to the creation of,” both Colin Winchester, Tooele County deputy attorney and Ben Hart, Utah Inland Port Authority executive director, said that all the County was doing at this time was approving a feasibility study see if plans for the proposed inland port project area could be developed that would be acceptable to both the county and the port authority.

“No project is being approved at this time,” Winchester said.

“We can not and would not go ahead with a project area without the consent of the county council,” Hart said.

The map attached to the resolution shows the project area covering approximately 497 acres north of Higley Road and between Burmester Road on the west and the railroad right-of-way on the east. About 242 acres is marked as project area with another 255 acres marked as future phase.

The property is entirely within unincorporated Tooele County. The property is currently zoned either for manufacturing or multiple use, which includes some manufacturing and commercial uses.

Inland ports generally bring in containerized goods, largely by rail, which are then repackaged and redistributed by either loading them back onto trains or by loading them on trucks.

The concept of inland ports have grown as the nation’s sea ports have become landlocked, preventing them from expanding for this type of supply chain work.

Hart said the Inland Port Authority would enter into an interlocal agreement with the county before the project area is approved.

There was no public hearing at this time on the project area, but some people made use of the public comment time on the agenda to express their opposition to the inland port project.

Lyn De Freitas, executive director of Friends of Great Salt Lake, said she wishes that a protection zone could be established all around the shores of the Great Salt Lake.

“The wetlands are a critical part of the lake,” she said. “And the non-stop march of development is putting pressure on the lake.”

Teri Durfee lives on Burmester Road. She urged the County Council to not pass the resolution and keep the port out of Tooele County.

“This is another example of backroom deal-making by UIPA and Tooele County officials’ total disregard for what the public wants. Tooele County Council is fast-tracking this without a public hearing,” Durfee said.

Durfee explained that, over the years, Tooele County residents have seen several seemingly independent development initiatives whose potential impacts were troubling. Moreover, residents are continually alarmed by Grantsville annexations for industrial/massive developments, and Tooele County’s lack of effort to protect those residing in their boundaries.

The County Council approved a motion to approve the resolution to investigate the inland port project area with two public hearings to be held by the UIPA in Tooele County and to bring in the Council of Governments on the discussion.

“If this thing is approved, it’s going to affect everybody,” said Kendall Thomas, Tooele County council member.