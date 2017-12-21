County approves returning Erda parcel to A-20 zone

The Tooele County Commission approved an Erda landowner’s request to rezone her 38.16 acres from a five-acre minimum lot size to an agriculture zone with a minimum lot size of 20 acres.

Located at 1567 E. Erda Way, Holly Howard has been using her property for 24 years to raise and graze lambs for commercial sale, a permissible use in an A-20 zone but not a permissible use in an RR-5 zone.

“When all the talk about how many animals are allowed on property, I thought I was safe because I’m A-20,” Howard said. “And then I found out I’m not.”

When Howard bought the property back in 1992 she thought it was already zoned A-20.

However, Tooele County planning staff found that the property in question was rezoned from A-20 to RR-5 in 1984, eight years before Howard bought the property, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

The rezone to RR-5 was requested by the property owners at the time and proper notices to adjacent property owners and the public were made at the time of the rezone, Miller said.

Howard’s property is surrounded on three sides by property zoned RR-5, but the property north of Howard’s is zoned A-20.

The county planning staff recommended that Howard’s rezone request be approved because there is adjacent A-20 property and the A-20 zone designation would match the historical use of the property.

At a public hearing held during the Tooele County Planning Commission’s November meeting, Howard’s neighbors said they didn’t mind the current grazing operation, but they aren’t excited about turning back the clock and rezoning the property to A-20.

“If it’s A-20, they can get a conditional use permit for things not permitted in RR-5,” said Bryan Sant, one of Howard’s neighbors. “It was rezoned RR-5 years ago, and when I purchased my land and built my house, it was with RR-5 protections.”

Sant lives across the street from a new barn that Howard built on her property. The barn is used to feed and house lambs until they are weaned. Sant expressed concerns that the property could be converted into a feedlot under an A-20 zone designation.

Planning staff would most likely not recommend approval for a conditional use permit for something like a feedlot because the use would be incompatible with surrounding uses, according to Miller.

Kalem Sessions, who also lives in Howard’s neighborhood, said he had no objections to the rezone request.

“I prefer to have more A-20 around me,” he said. “It’s something I enjoy in life.”

The County Commission voted unanimously to rezone Howard’s property from RR-5 to A-20.