County approves rezone and plan amendment for Saddleback project

The Tooele County Commission approved two land use actions requested by the developer of Saddleback during its meeting Tuesday night.

Saddleback developer Chris Robinson requested a rezone for a 17.7-acre piece of land in Lake Point from A-20, agriculture with a 20-acre minimum lot size to RR-1, rural residential with a 1-acre minimum lot size.

He also requested that the piece of property, along with roughly an additional 58.3 acres south of the 17.1 acres, be added to the Saddleback development agreement.

The County Commission approved both requests.

The 17.7 acres are cut off from the 58.3 acres by the Union Pacific Railroad. It runs diagonally through the north end of the property.

The 17.7 acres are immediately south of the Lake Point Vistas Phase 2 subdivision. The property to the west is zoned A-20, however it is part of Kennecott’s Adobe Rock Ranch development, according to Robinson.

The property was previously used as a borrow pit. Robinson said he is currently working on bringing the property back to grade.

Included in Robinson’s rezone request was a concept plan showing a 21-lot subdivision of 15,000-plus square-foot lots on the 17.7 acres.

The Tooele County Planning Commission sent the rezone request to the County Commission with a favorable recommendation.

Lake Point resident Jonathan Garrard said the 17.7-acre piece of property wasn’t just a pit and an informal dumping ground, but was the dump for Lake Point at one time.

“I don’t remember that,” he said. “But my older brother does. He remembers chasing rats there.”

Robinson said the property being a key part of extending Pole Canyon Road is one of the reasons why he bought it.

With the rezone of the 17.7 acres approved, later on during the meeting the County Commission considered approving an amendment to the Saddleback agreement to add a 76-acre parcel that included the 17.7-acre parcel to the agreement.

The terms of the agreement allow Robinson to add property that is within 3,000 feet of the property originally included in the development if the conditions in the agreement are met.

Saddleback already included property on three sides of the 76-acre parcel.

“It’s a hole in the overall cloth of that area,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “It’s already hemmed in or on the way.”

Both decisions by the County Commission were unanimous.