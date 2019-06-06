County approves rezone for Droubay family property

But Milne opposes A-20 to RR-5 rezone for ‘general plan and consistency’ ♦

The Tooele County Commission approved downzoning a 44.85-acre parcel in East Erda with two houses on it so family members can eventually subdivide it and sell the property with the houses individually.

The County Commission approved a rezone request from Robert Droubay to rezone 44.85 acres about a mile east of Droubay Road and immediately north of the Arrowhead Estates PUD Subdivision from A-20 to RR-5 during its meeting Tuesday night at the County Building.

The two houses on the property are owned by Droubay and his brothers, Scott and Mark. One was their parents’ home, the other is currently occupied by their sister.

Robert Droubay told the Tooele County Planning Commission that he plans no new residential development on the property at this time, but he and his brothers do want to sell the two existing homes.

“Eventually we would like to sell our parents’ house and our sister wants to buy the house she is living in,” said Scott Droubay, who represented the Droubay brothers at the County Commission meeting Tuesday night.

The County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to give a favorable recommendation to Droubay’s rezone request on May 1.

Planning Commission member Lynn Butterfield was the lone dissenting vote. He stated that the Droubays should be required to submit a site plan and traffic study, the same as required by other developers.

Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff, said that other property owners who aren’t planning any change in land use have not been required to submit site plans and traffic studies.

Erda residents that spoke during the public hearing during the planning commission meeting supported the rezone request.

“I fully support this and it’s refreshing,” said Mike Buss, Erda. “I would like to thank the Droubay family for taking this to RR-5. It’s fitting with what is already in the area.”

“This is totally compatible, so I support it,” said Leanne Bedell, Erda.

The County Commission voted 2-1 on Tuesday night to approve the rezone request. County Commissioner Shawn Milne was the dissenting vote.

“My opposition is not inherent to what Mr. Droubay is asking for,” Milne said. “It’s following suit to the previous two commission meetings where I think that, given sentiments expressed by citizens in the region, our general plan is kind of up in the air. I think it is ill advised to move forward with this and not others. I just see an inequity problem. I have no major problem with what Mr. Droubay wants to do with his property, but I think the same is true of other people in the region that are looking to do similar things with their property. I’m just looking to be consistent.”

“Can I attempt to sway your opinion?” Scott Droubay asked Milne.

“Not really,” replied Milne. “It’s a general plan and consistency thing. Again, I’m not actually opposed to what you are asking for.”