County approves rezone for Mormon Trail gravel pit

Sales tax for county and impact fee required before rezone was granted ♦

Tooele County may have one more gravel pit soon.

The County Commission voted to approve a rezone to MG-EX, for gravel extraction, for a 35-acre piece of ground that straddles the Mormon Trail Road between two existing gravel pits, during their June16 meeting.

The County Commission tabled the rezone request during both of their May meetings to give time to negotiate a better plan for impact compensation from Newman Construction, the applicant.

Newman Construction had agreed to pay Tooele County 5 cents for every ton of gravel removed from the property, nuttha wasn’t enough for the County Commission.

“The impact fee suggested, at 10 loads a day over the course of a year, would generate $2,500,” said Tooele County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “That’s enough to repave one lane of a two lane road about 40 feet long. That’s pretty minimal.”

Prior to the June 16 County Commission meeting, Newman Construction also agreed to organize the gravel pit as a business in Tooele County so the sales tax revenue would go to Tooele County as the point of sale.

The sales tax deal was apparently enough to loosen up a ‘yes’ vote for the rezone from the County Commission.

As a condition of the rezone, Newman Construction also agreed do daily road checks of two miles of Mormon Trail Road from the gravel pit and remove hazardous rocks and gravel, the utilization of water to keep dust to a minimum, and loading trucks 5% lower than the maximum load size to reduce debris from falling off the trucks and reduce impact to roads.

They also offered to increase safety inspections and safety meetings with staff.

Newman Construction will use the gravel for the six-mile sewer line from Stansbury Park to Erda that they are building for the county. They also have land at Anderson Ranch in Grantsville that they want to develop, according to Scott Yermish, with Newman Construction.

The other gravel pits on Mormon Trail Road pay the county nothing for road impact.

With the rezone completed, Newman Construction will now need to comply with county code requirements to receive a conditional use permit for the gravel pit.