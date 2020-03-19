County approves rezone for rock mining operation near Rowley

The Tooele County Commission has approved a rezone that will open the way for an application for a rock-mining operation near Rowley.

Bret Randall requested that a 40-acre parcel near Delle be rezoned from manufacturing general to manufacturing general extraction.

The County Commission approved the rezone with a 2-1 vote during its meeting Tuesday night. Commissioner Shawn Milne was the dissenting vote.

The property is located about three miles west of Rowley Road and Interstate 80. The property is owned by the state School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration. Randall leases the property.

Randall plans to pursue a conditional use permit and other necessary approvals to extract rock materials from the land for railroad ballast.

“This rock is a very good quality quartzite,” he said. “It is very hard and its best use is for railroad ballast.”

With a rail line next to the property there won’t be a lot of trucking involved with the operation, he said.

The primary use would be to load cars with ballast for Union Pacific on site. There is some alluvial material on top of the rock that will need to be removed. It could be used for construction projects in the area, according to Randall.

“I don’t feel I can support this” Milne said as the discussion of the zone change application started.

Milne said he wanted more time to work out an arrangement with the applicant so the county would get some kind of benefit from the rock-mining operation.

“There’s no guarantee of local employment, no commitment to establishing a local point of sale for sales tax,” he said. “I just don’t see a financial benefit for our community. Given more time, I’m sure we could work something out.”

Thomas said he is frustrated with how the county receives no benefit from gravel that leaves the county while citizens bear the burden of torn up roads and cracked windshields, but he doesn’t see a reason to hold up his application.

“The location out there doesn’t grow greasewood,” Thomas said. “That land is valueless. … If this project were anywhere else, I would oppose it.”

The commission voted 2-1 to approve the rezone after a motion to table offered by Milne died due to the lack of a second.