County approves settlement to end old feud with Grantsville

Despite the objection of one commissioner, the Tooele County Commission approved a settlement agreement with Grantsville City that ends a legal dispute over the annexation of Deseret Peak Complex and surrounding land.

With a 2-1 vote, the County Commission approved the settlement agreement during its Tuesday night meeting at the Tooele County Building. The agreement was approved as initially presented at the County Commission’s Oct. 8 meeting.

In 2014, Grantsville City, with the support of the County Commission, annexed Deseret Peak Complex, Utah Motorsports Park, and the Purple manufacturing facility.

The county and Grantsville also signed an interlocal agreement in 2014 that called for Grantsville to provide sewer and water service to the area.

In 2016, the Grantsville City Council rejected a request from Tooele County to remove the property from the city and return it to unincorporated status.

Grantsville City then filed litigation in 3rd District Court. The city claimed that the county breached the 2014 agreement. The county in turn filed a countersuit that claimed Grantsville City had breached the agreement and requested the court to order the “disconnection,” or de-annexation, of the property.

The new agreement, approved Tuesday night, calls for the Tooele County Sheriff’s office to provide primary law enforcement for Deseret Peak. It also assigns the responsibility to process and issue permits for activities at Deseret Peak to Tooele County.

The agreement calls for the county to withdraw its challenge to the annexation while Grantsville agrees not solicit or initiate any further annexation east of Sheep Lane.

Under the agreement, Grantsville City will provide sewer and water service to the area and Tooele County agrees to turn over all sewer and water infrastructure, easements, and pertinent water rights to Grantsville City.

“Did Grantsville get everything it wanted? No. Did Tooele County get everything it wanted? No,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall. “But it’s a fair agreement.”

Before casting a dissenting vote for the approval of the agreement, Milne discussed his objections.

“I can’t support it,” he said. “It is not a good deal for the citizens of Tooele County. … I’m ready to move on, but we’re giving away assets and water rights.”

Milne said he didn’t like that there was no revenue sharing in the agreement as the county takes on some of the costs. He also objected to the transfer of sewer and water infrastructure to Grantsville while countywide taxpayers are still paying for bonds that built the infrastructure.

“I don’t object with animus,” Milne said. “I am grateful for the ability to move on.”