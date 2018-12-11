County buys 2 properties in downtown Tooele City

New acquisitions aimed at acquiring property for a new county building — someday ♦

Tooele County now owns most of an entire block of downtown Tooele City.

The Tooele County Commission approved real estate purchase contracts for Clar’s Auto Center and the Clayton Towers building when the it approved en masse the consent agenda during its Nov. 20 meeting.

The consent agenda is a list of routine items, usually including invoices, tax adjustments, ratifications, and contract reviews. The items on the consent agenda are approved by a single vote during the meeting.

The individual items to be approved are not listed on the printed meeting agenda or on the agenda posted on the Utah Public Notice Website. They are available to the public through a link from the meeting agenda posted on the county’s SIRE website.

Clar’s Auto Center is located at 64 E. Vine Street. Clayton Towers is the office building on the southeast corner of Main and Vine streets.

The real estate purchase contracts, as approved by the sellers and the County Commission, call for each property owner to be paid $600,000 for their property and buildings.

With these latest acquisitions, the county will own all but three parcels of the entire block in Tooele City between Main Street and 100 East and Vine Street and 100 South.

“It’s part of long range plan looking forward to the eventual replacement of the County Building,” said Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner. “Consultants have told us that it would cost less to tear down and replace the county building, which has several deficiencies, rather than repair and remodel the old building. Even if we chose the remodel option, the useful life of the building is only another 20 years.”

Bitner, who is leaving the County Commission at the end of the year, suggested that the corner of Vine and Main streets might be a good location for a new county building.

Bitner also said that the Clar’s Auto Center building was needed to provide parking space for the County Building and the courthouse after a new Children’s Justice Center is built in the northeast corner of the parking lot.

In the meantime, the county will become the landlord for the tenants in Clayton Towers,according to Bitner.

An addendum to the purchase contract for Clayton Towers obligates the county to honor the current five-year leases with the Driving School, Curt Morris, and the Linares Law Office. The county also agrees to pay title insurance and closing costs.

The owner of Clayton Towers stipulates that the Clayton Towers currently generates $6,565 in rental income from all offices each month.

Clar’s Auto Center must remove all vehicles from the county parking lot south of its building by Jan. 1, 2019, but they may remain in the building, rent free, until Dec. 31, 2019.

The county will retain $50,000 of the purchase price for Clar’s, which will be payable when Clar’s vacates the building.

Clar’s Auto Center opened in 1957 and moved to the 64 E. Vine Street location in the 1980s.

“The county has been talking about buying our building for 15 years,” said Ed Hansen, owner and manager of Clar’s Auto Center. “We have a year to decide what we are going to do.”

Along with the majority of the block where the County Building sits, Tooele County also owns two other properties on Tooele City Main Street.

The county owns the site where the Tooele County Health Department stands at 151 N. Main and the location of the Tooele Valley Food Bank at 38 S. Main.