County claims Center Point hasn’t paid $1M bond

While Tooele County officials are waiting for a court date for a lawsuit challenging the county’s move to sell the former Miller Motorsports Park to the county’s Redevelopment Agency, attorneys for the county have been busy.

In December 2016, following several pre-trial motions, 3rd District Court Judge Randall Skanchy required Center Point Management to post a $1 million bond to cover potential damages as a result of the lawsuit.

Center Point has failed to file that bond, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

Tooele County’s attorneys have filed a motion in 3rd District Court for the removal of a lis pendens from the racetrack property as a result of Center Point not posting the bond.

Lis pendens is a legal term for a written notice of pending legal action concerning real property that is recorded with the county recorder.

“Nobody expects the judge to throw the lawsuit out because the bond wasn’t posted,” said Milne. “But this is the legal action we can take.”

Center Point hasn’t posted the bond because the lis pendens has already been released, according to Andrew Cartwright, manager of Center Point.

“We have the $1 million, but the judge is not requiring the bond because the lis pendens has been released because the county has agreed not to sell the property and the judge has said they can’t sell the property,” Cartwright said. “I knew they [the county] would twist this. I don’t know why they insist on being right in the face of being wrong.”

Cartwright said Center Point not only has the $1 million for the bond, but also the $36 million as verified in the original trial with Judge Skanchy.

However, according to the Tooele County Recorder’s office, the lis pendens on the former Miller Motorsports Park property is still recorded. The original lis pendens was filed by Center Point’s attorney and approved by 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins in August 2016. The lis pendens was amended in October 2016, according to Tooele County recorder’s records.

Third District Court records indicate that Tooele County filed on Jan. 13 to have the lis pendens released due to failure of Center Point to post the $1 million bond as required by Skanchy in his pre-trial ruling.

“We want to buy the track. We have the money,” Cartwright said. “Two judges have now ruled that the county must accept the highest offer. We made the highest offer.”

The county’s attorneys have also appealed Skanchy’s pre-trial ruling that invalidated the sale of the racing facility to the county’s RDA.

“State law is pretty clear about the ability of municipalities and counties to transfer property to their RDAs,” Milne said. “We are waiting to hear if the Utah Court of Appeals will hear our appeal.”

Staff Writer Steve Howe contributed to this report.