County Clean Up coming

Public invited to help clean county ♦

Remember Barney, the PBS kids show purple dinosaur from the early 90s that sang:

“Clean Up! Clean Up!

Everybody, Everywhere

Clean Up! Clean Up!

Everybody do your share?”

Some people may have ridiculed the thought of purple singing dinosaurs, but Tooele County is putting out a call this spring for Tooele County residents to pitch in and help with the first county wide clean up.

The County will hold a County Clean Up from April 21 to 23 and on May 13 and 14. Tooele County council member Tye Hoffmann hopes this will be the first of what will become an annual event for Tooele County.

Businesses, churches, schools, organizations, municipalities and families countywide are asked to pitch in and do a share to clean the County’s roads and canyons.

Roads will be targeted on April 21 and 23. The County’s canyons, trails, and outlying areas will be cleaned on May 13 and 14.

Hoffmann said the process of signing up and helping has been made very simple and easy.

First, gather a group of volunteers — they can be family members, friends, neighbors, people from work, schools, churches, community organizations, anybody.

Then call the County Manager’s office at 435-843-3150 to sign up. Let them know what area you want to clean or pick a suggested area.

Then head out to the area, garbage bags will be available for registered groups courtesy of local business sponsors and the state and pick up trash.

Then take the trash to the County landfill. Registered groups will get three punch passes to the landfill, so there will be no charge for cleaning the county.

Not sure where to go to clean? Hoffmann said he had been noticing areas around the county that have been neglected, vandalized, or misused, or that could just use an extra hand for a “spring cleanup.”

Among those areas he has noticed are almost anywhere along state Route 36 or state Route 138 between the Walmart Distribution Center and Interstate 80, the area around 2400 North and Droubay Road, along the county’s east-west corridor roads like Erda Way, West Pole Canyon Road — the road formerly known as SR-138 before the Midvalley Highway opened — and along state Route 112.

If you don’t know where to go, when the group calls the County Manager’s office an area can be assigned.

Later in the spring, after late snowfall melts, the County will once again hold a clean up targeting canyons, trails, and other outlying areas. This event will be held May 13 and 14. The process will be similar — grab a group, call, and clean.

The County will have dumpsters at Deseret Peak from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 14 to accept refuse from the clean up program.

Hoffmann noted that the County landfill cannot accept paints, electronics or chemicals.

Grab a group and call 435-843-3150, advises Hoffmann.

The Tooele County Cleanup does not replace Tooele City’s Annual Spring Clean Up, according to Hoffmann.