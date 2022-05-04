County clean up continues

Volunteers bagged up Smelter Road trash on Saturday ♦

Beer cans, whiskey bottles, fast food containers, plastic drink cups, condoms, cigarette butts, a mop and skateboard wheels.

That’s just part of what volunteers that cleaned up Smelter Road on Saturday put in their garbage bags.

Chris Lowry, who lives on Smelter Road, organized the clean up.

“This is my backyard,” he said.

Back in 2017, Tooele County spent $230,000 of money from the Health Department earmarked for active transportation to lay down 2.3 miles of 8 1/2 foot-wide strips of fresh pavement on both sides of Smelter Road from just east of Ericson Road to just past the entrance of the Tooele Gun Club.

Known as the Smelter Pathway the pavement markings have cycling symbols on both sides of the road with signs that indicate the path is for cyclists, joggers and walkers. White stripping separates the pathway from the road.

Smelter Road has become a popular area for bikers, runners and walkers, but area residents and pathway users have noticed a growing trend of abuse with litter and garbage along with vehicles that use the road’s remoteness as a “drag strip.”

The Smelter Road clean up was part of the County-wide Clean Up initiative that started April 21.

Residents can still get punch passes good for three trips to the County landfill and garbage bags when they sign up to clean a road, trail, canyon, or other area from the County Manager’s office at the County Building.

The punch passes are good through May 14.

A canyon clean up weekend was designated for May 13 and 14 with dumpsters at Deseret Peak from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 14 to accept refuse from the clean up program.