County clerk implements changes for 2022 election

Ballot tracking, dropbox security, and more ♦

The Utah Legislature determined the state will continue to use vote by mail for elections in 2022, but they adopted several changes to increase election security, according to Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw.

Shaw will implement those changes, along with some procedural changes of her own as the County conducts elections and counts ballots in 2022.

“There were a lot of election bills,” Shaw said.

One big change, Shaw said, is that in 2022 voters can opt in to a program to receive notification when their ballot is outbound via mail, when it’s received by the clerk’s office and when it’s counted.

That information was previously available by logging into vote.utah.gov, but now — starting April 18 — voters can sign up to have that information sent to them by going to ballottrax.utah.gov, according to Shaw.

Ballotrax will also require vendors to put a barcode on ballots to facilitate the notifications.

Other major changes adopted by the state Legislature include 24 hour video surveillance on all unmonitored ballot drop boxes, and adding drop boxes for every town and city — which means new drop boxes for Wendover, Rush Valley, Stockton, Vernon, Erda City, and Lake Point.

The state now requires instructions to be printed on ballots directing voters on what to do if they receive a ballot for someone who doesn’t live there

A “Text2Cure” option will be available state-wide. If a voter’s ballot can’t be counted due to lack of signature or a not matching signature, voters can use Text2Cure to correct their ballot by visiting a link sent via text so their ballot can be counted.

Election audits were already being performed, but now audit procedures have been codified by the state Legislature, Shaw said.

Locally, Shaw said she will add security cameras in the ballot room. She is looking into providing a live stream of the feed.

Poll workers that gather ballots from drop boxes will weigh ballots in the field to determine the number of ballots in each box and log the entry digitally before moving on to the next box. Ballots gathered from the field will be weighed upon arrival in the office and verified to match what was logged in the field. Shaw also said she will no longer use husband and wife teams to gather ballots from drop boxes.

Unprocessed ballots in the clerk’s office will be sealed in a secure lock box at the end of each day. Tag numbers will be logged each night and verified next day before opening to process.

The logic and accuracy test of vote counting equipment will be done in public.

“This has always been available,” Shaw said. “but I aim to make it more widely known that the test is happening, and I may even do a live stream or video for review later.”