County Clerk verifies 3,036 referendum petition signatures

Monday was the last day for supporters of the referendum to repeal the rezone for the Tooele Valley Temple Subdivision planned community to turn in their petition signature packets to the Tooele County Clerk.

On Tuesday morning, Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette reported that there were 3,036 verified signatures collected. That number does not include those people that signed a petition but have since requested their signature to be removed, according to Gillette.

State code requires Gillette to wait until at least eight days after the final packets are submitted to provide the final verification of the number of signatures because voters that signed a petition have until seven days after the last signatures are turned in to request the clerk’s office to remove their signature from the petition.

Information on removing a name from the petition can be found on the clerk’s website under the “Petitions” tab, according to Gillette.

Petition signers can also check an alphabetical listing of verified signers under “Ordinance 2020-16 Petition Signers” on the clerk’s website to see if their signature was verified.

State code requires that the county clerk verify that the names and signatures on the petitions are “substantially similar” to those on the voter registration database.

For the petition to be valid and the referendum placed on a ballot a total of 2,445 valid signatures are required. In addition to the required total amount of total signatures, state code specifies a minimum number from each county council district. Those minimum numbers are 44 from Council District #1, which is in the west side of Tooele City. A total of at least 452 signatures are required from Council District #2 in Terra, Dugway, Vernon, Ophir, Rush Valley, Stockton and southeast Tooele City. There must be at least 477 signatures from Council District #3, which includes northeast Tooele City and part of Erda. A total of at least 502 signatures are need from Council District #4 in Pine Canyon, Erda, Stansbury Park, and Lake Point. There must be at least 483 signatures from Council District #5, which is composed of Grantsville, Wendover and Ibapah.

The Tuesday morning tally showed 3,036 signatures for 591 more signatures than the overall required 2,445. However the count in Council District #1 is 29 short of the required 441 signatures.

The Tooele County Commission approved a rezone from RR-1 to the planned community zone for the approximately 167 acre owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Erda northwest iof Erda Road and state Route 36.

The concept plan submitted with the rezone application included the temple, a meeting house, 32 acres of open space, and 446 homes on the remaining property for an average density of 2.6 residences per acre calculated by including the entire 167 acre subdivision.

Erda residents that sponsored the referendum effort to repeal the rezone said they do not oppose the temple, only the housing development with it’s higher than 1-acre per residence density.

Local representatives of the Church have said the temple and the housing development are connected and the referendum may delay or ultimately alter plans for the temple.

If the required number of signatures on the petition are verified, under current law the earliest the referendum could appear on a ballot is June 2021.

However, Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, is proposing legislation may allow the referendum to appear on the November 2020 general election ballot, according to Gillette.