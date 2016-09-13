County closing in on buying land for Midvalley Hwy.

Construction may be three to five years out as county seeks state funding ♦

Tooele County hopes to finish buying property for the first phase of Midvalley Highway by the end of this fall, a county official said.

The county started negotiating with property owners earlier this year to purchase the necessary right-of-way for the roughly four-mile route from near mile marker 94 on Interstate 80 to SR-138 at Sheep Lane.

The route for phase one of Midvalley Highway involves eight property owners, according to Tooele County Recorder/Surveyor Jerry Houghton.

“We’ve reached an agreement with five property owners and will be signing the agreement with the sixth here soon,” he said. “That leaves us two to go.”

Houghton said he expects the final three will be completed before the end of the fall, possibly by the end of October.

In August 2015, the county contracted with the West Jordan-based firm, Project Engineering Consultants, to perform work related to property acquisition for the first phase of Midvalley Highway for $266,650.

PEC did the requisite engineering and survey work, identifying the proposed route and the property involved, according to Houghton.

The money to pay PEC and to buy the right-of-way property came from the county’s corridor preservation fund.

The county established the corridor preservation fund in 2009 with a $10 fee on all on-road motor vehicle registrations in the county.

The funds can only be used for transportation projects approved by the Tooele County Council of Governments, Houghton said.

COG is composed of all three county commissioners and representatives from incorporated towns and cities in the county.

Houghton estimates that when the county is done with right-of-way negotiations, it will end up purchasing around 175 to 225 acres.

To protect the county’s ability to negotiate for the best price possible, the property owners involved, exact acreage, and purchase price of each property will be kept confidential until negotiations are completed in accordance with state law, Houghton said.

The entire Midvalley Project from I-80 to SR-36 south of Tooele City is expected to be approximately 13 miles long and have a price tag in excess of $400 million. The full cost for the first phase is estimated at $100 million.

County officials believe the new highway will reduce traffic at the Lake Point interchange by taking commercial truck traffic off SR-36 through Tooele City.

They also believe the highway will help promote economic development by providing a more direct route to Ninigret and Peterson Industrial Depots.

Commuters from Erda, Grantsville and south Tooele could also use the Midvalley Highway, reducing congestion on SR-36.

Tooele County’s transportation plan, updated in June 2016, shows a future extension of Village Boulevard at Stansbury Park north to the Midvalley Highway. The extension would allow Stansbury residents to use the new Midvalley/I-80 interchange instead of exit 99 at Lake Point.

County officials will lobby the Legislature during the 2017 legislative session for funding for the Midvalley Highway with plans for completion of phase one in the next three to five years, according to Houghton.

While the county is acquiring property for the highway’s first phase, there is still no clear consensus among county leaders on the exact route the highway will take as it bisects Tooele Valley from SR-138 to SR-112 and eventually winds its way to SR-36 south of Tooele City.

Tooele County joined with the Utah Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration in 2007 to start an environmental impact study on a proposed route for the Midvalley Highway. The $4 million study was completed four years later.

The EIS recommended a route for the Midvalley Highway that leaves I-80 at a new interchange near milepost 94 and heads southwest until it meets SR-138 just west of Sheep Lane.

At SR-138 the Midvalley Highway turns southeast and crosses Sheep Lane and Erda Way before it intersects Utah Avenue east of the Ninigret and Peterson Industrial Depot. From SR-112 the highway will run south and then turn southeast to connect with SR-36 just outside Tooele City limits.

From I-80 to SR-112 the current road design for Midvalley Highway calls for a freeway with interchanges at SR-138, a future east-west collection route south of Erda Way and at 1000 North. From SR-112 to SR-36 the design calls for a surface highway.