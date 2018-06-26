County commission approves additional .25 percent sales tax

$1.9M expected to be collected for transportation projects ♦

Spend $4 anywhere in Tooele County and you will soon pay an additional penny in sales tax.

The penny will go toward transportation projects in the county, as approved by the Tooele County Council of Governments, a group comprised of the Tooele County Commission and the mayors of each municipality in the county.

The county commission approved the addition of a .25 percent sales tax to the countywide sales tax during its June 19 meeting

The Utah Legislature passed a bill allowing counties to adopt the sales tax increase, with an earmark for road or public transit funding, during the 2018 general session.

“We really need the funding for our roads and the mayors have been supportive of this tax,” said Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

Bateman estimated that the new tax would bring in about $1.9 million to be used for transportation projects in the county or cities, as determined by COG, he said.

The legislation authorizing counties to add the .25 percent sales tax directs the county’s COG to develop written prioritization for the use of the funds. Items to be included when setting funding priorities include cost effectiveness, mitigation of regional congestion, compliance with federal regulations and economic impact.

The funds may be used for new roads, increasing capacity of existing roads, active transport, or public transportation, according to Matt Sibul, director of government relations for the Utah Transit Authority.

The .25 percent sales tax increase is part of four “quarters” of local option sales tax for transportation approved by the state Legislature in 2018.

The first quarter is a .30 percent sales tax for UTA. It has been collected in areas of Tooele County served by UTA for a number of years.

The fourth quarter is an additional .25 percent of sales tax. It is distributed in three parts, .05 percent to Tooele County for regional transportation projects, .1 percent is divided among Tooele County’s municipalities, and .1 percent goes to UTA.

Voters in Tooele County approved collection of the fourth quarter sales tax in 2015.

The .25 percent approved by the county commission on June 19 is the third quarter of the local option sales tax for transportation.

The second quarter is a .25 percent sales tax for public transit. It can be imposed by a ballot issue in counties and cities served by UTA.

“Because of our growth we have a long list of projects that these funds can be used for,” Bateman said.