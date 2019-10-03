County Commission approves rezone south of Holiday Oil

The Tooele County Commission changed a 2.78 acre parcel south of Holiday Oil on Bates Canyon Road from commercial neighborhood to commercial shopping during its meeting Tuesday night.

The vote was 2-1 with Commissioner Shawn Milne making the lone dissenting vote.

Jesse Lassley, the owner of the property, said he requested the zone change to allow a greater variety of commercial uses. Lassley said he has had medical offices indicate an interest in locating on the property, but commercial neighborhood does not allow medical office use, commercial shopping does.

The same rezone request hit a stalemate at the County Commission’s Sept. 3 meeting. With Kendall Thomas away on county business, Milne and Commission Chairman Tom Trippp were divided on their support for the rezone request.

Tuesday night Milne said he wanted to hold off voting on the rezone request for one more County Commission meeting.

“I would table this for one more meeting with the following premise, I had the opportunity to meet with the applicant,” Milne said. ”We talked about differences that have built up over the last few years that relate to other elements beyond this particular element here.”

Milne said the county wants to create a right of way dedication on Pole Canyon Road involving property owned by Lassley in another area of the county.

“We’re not at a point where we have that dedication ironed out,” Milne said. “For me it would be much better if we had a better sense of accomplishment on that.”

Commissioner Kendall Thomas disagreed with Milne’s proposal to hold the rezone on the requested property until the road dedication in a different area is worked out.

“I don’t think it is an ethical thing to do to ask you (Lassley), to leverage you, to move forward on Pole Canyon at this time,” Thomas said. “It (the current rezone) stands on its own merit.”

Tripp said describing this as an ethical issue was “harsh.”

“You can say it’s incorrect or not the right thing to do,” said Tripp. “But ethical is kind of a hard thing to say.”

This was the third reading of Lassley’s rezone request in a County Commission meeting.

The Tooele County Planning Commission heard Lassley’s rezone request for the parcel in May, but put off making a decision until its June 19 meeting after receiving information on the progress of work on widening Bates Canyon Road and other improvements to Bates Canyon Road in front of Holiday Oil.

At the June 19 meeting, the planning commission voted to recommend approval of Lassley’s request to rezone the property south of Holiday Oil from C-N to C-S.