Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Tooele County Human Resource Director Adam Sadler presents his 2020 budget to the Tooele County Commission. The County Commission held a first reading of a contract for design services to remodel the county commission meeting room during their meeting on Tuesday night.

January 9, 2020
County Commission considering plans to remodel meeting room

Remodel is to prepare room for county council members 

After several years of meeting in an old district courtroom, the Tooele County Commission is getting ready to remodel its meeting room to make it fit for county meetings.

The County Commission held a first reading for a contract with Ensign Engineering for design plans at its meeting Tuesday night.

“It is an old courtroom,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “We need to make room for a county council of five members to sit with equal standing, and maybe more because the planning commission may want to meet here, too.”

In a letter from Ensign Engineering, it proposed the demolition of the existing raised platform, the old jury box, the bar, and hallway closets. 

Ensign’s proposal calls for the new space to be designed to accomodate 7-9 county council members with additional space for staff.

The redesign will include two entrances to the room and a redesign of the interior and ceiling, according to Ensign’s project manager.

“We anticipate coordinating power, lighting and AV requirements to facilitate interaction between the council and the public,” he wrote.

Ensign Engineering is asking for $13,500 for concept plans, construction documents, and construction administration.

Tuesday night’s meeting was the first reading of the contract. It may be approved at a future county commission meeting.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top