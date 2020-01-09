County Commission considering plans to remodel meeting room

Remodel is to prepare room for county council members ♦

After several years of meeting in an old district courtroom, the Tooele County Commission is getting ready to remodel its meeting room to make it fit for county meetings.

The County Commission held a first reading for a contract with Ensign Engineering for design plans at its meeting Tuesday night.

“It is an old courtroom,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “We need to make room for a county council of five members to sit with equal standing, and maybe more because the planning commission may want to meet here, too.”

In a letter from Ensign Engineering, it proposed the demolition of the existing raised platform, the old jury box, the bar, and hallway closets.

Ensign’s proposal calls for the new space to be designed to accomodate 7-9 county council members with additional space for staff.

The redesign will include two entrances to the room and a redesign of the interior and ceiling, according to Ensign’s project manager.

“We anticipate coordinating power, lighting and AV requirements to facilitate interaction between the council and the public,” he wrote.

Ensign Engineering is asking for $13,500 for concept plans, construction documents, and construction administration.

Tuesday night’s meeting was the first reading of the contract. It may be approved at a future county commission meeting.