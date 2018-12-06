County Commission delays vote on several pending items

The agenda for the Tooele County Commission’s Dec. 18 meeting just got longer, and it hasn’t even been prepared yet.

During its meeting on Tuesday night, the county commission delayed votes on three of its agenda items until Dec. 18, the last regular meeting of 2018.

Delayed for further discussion and negotiations were a decision on an appeal of a conditional final subdivision approval by the developer of Saddleback, the master development agreement with Kennecott Utah Copper for the Adobe Rock Ranch development, and an agreement with Stansbury Service Agency giving it control over all new parks and recreation facilities in most of unincorporated north Tooele County.

Plat 10 of the Pastures at Saddleback is a 60-lot subdivision located in Lake Point north of Shepherd Lane and east of Mountain View Road.

Tooele County planning staff reported that the proposed subdivision was cohesive with surrounding zones and uses, the Tooele County General Plan, and the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance, as well as the previously approved development agreement between Chris Robinson and Tooele County during the County Planning Commission’s Nov. 7 meeting.

The planning commission approved the subdivision with the condition that certain lots be increased to at least one-third acre to allow for a buffer with higher density neighboring property.

Robinson appealed the condition because the Saddleback Development Agreement allows for the lot sizes to be as small as 8,000-square-feet.

The County Commission delayed its vote on the appeal to allow for staff and the developer to consider compliance with the condition.

Rachelle Custer, Tooele County director of Community Development, questioned that the developer’s plan to widen lots if the appeal is denied may not comply with county land use ordinance on lot width.

The approval of the master development agreement with Kennecott Utah Copper for the Adobe Rock Ranch, which includes part of Lake Point and runs north to Interstate 80 and south to Stansbury Park, was also delayed until the county commission’s Dec. 18 meeting.

The county commission wants to extract a formal agreement from Kennecott to support the county commission’s preferred alignment for the Oquirrh Expressway, the extension of state Route 201 into Tooele County, before the commission approves the development agreement, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

The development agreement establishes the rights and obligations of the developer in accordance with county ordinances, guidelines, and policies.

The development agreement contains a clause where both parties, Kennecott and the county, acknowledge that a referendum has been filed against the rezone of the property subject to the development agreement. If the referendum is successful, the development agreement will be null and void, according to the language in the agreement.

“We’re not trying to do an end run around the referendum with the development agreement,” said Tooele County Attorney Scott, Broadhead.

Approval of an interlocal agreement with the Stansbury Service Agency was also delayed until the next County Commission meeting.

The agreement contains language designating the Stanbury Service Agency as the public agency to review and approve all new park, recreation, and greenbelt facilities in unincorporated Tooele County north of Tooele City and east of Grantsville City.

All new subdivisions would be required to annex into the Stansbury Service Agency at the discretion of the service agency’s board.

The Stansbury Service Agency’s attorney was not present to discuss the agreement and Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner said the agreement needed some “tweaking.”

The Tooele County Commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in room 321 of the Tooele County Building, 321 S. Main Street in Tooele City.