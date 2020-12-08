County Commission hears ordinances to undo three actions

Results of Prop #1 and 2 election and withdrawal of rezone request for Temple Subdivision Development subject of formal commission action ♦

What has been done, can be undone — at least in Tooele County.

TheTooele County Commission held the first reading during their Dec. 1 meeting of a set of ordinances designed to undo essentially three different acts of the county commission, current and past.

Ordinance 2020-36 repeals ordinance 2018-13 and terminates development agreement 18-11-06 for the Shoshone Village Development.

Ordinance 2020-37 repeals Ordinance 2018-15 and terminates the master development agreement 18-12-23 for Kennecott’s Adobe Rock Ranch development.

The Shoshone Village rezone was the subject of Tooele County Proposition #1 and the Adobe Rock Ranch rezone was the subject of Tooele County Proposition #2 on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

A negative vote on the propositions was a call to repeal the rezones and restore the zoning as it was before the respective ordinances were passed.

Proposition #1 received a 68.2% negative vote and proposition #2 received a 70.4% negative vote.

State law calls for the zoning of both properties to be restored to their former designation as of the date of the election. Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp said the resolutions will provide a paper trail for the return of the properties to their former designation.

For Shoshone Village, the property will revert back to RR-5 from R-1-12. Parcels in the Adobe Rock Ranch development were zoned A-20, M-D, M-G, and RR-1 before they were rezoned to the planned community zone, or P-C.

Ordinance 2020-39 repeals ordinance 2020-16 and 2020-17.

Ordinance 2020-16 rezoned four parcels in west Erda from RR-1 to P-C at the request of the property owner, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for their proposed Tooele Valley Temple Subdivision Planned Community development. Ordinance 2020-17 was the approval of the master development agreement for the development.

Ordinance 2020-16 was approved in June 2020 and became the subject of a referendum petition. The petition was originally rejected by the county clerk for lack of valid signatures, but after a lawsuit was filed by the referendum sponsors a recount of the signatures showed the petition was successful. A stipulated agreement, approved by the court, called for the referendum to be placed on a ballot.

Before the referendum could be placed on a ballot, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints withdrew the rezone application, according to the county.

Ordinance 2020-39 returns the property to its RR-1 zone and nullifies the development agreement, which was dependent on the P-C zone, according to the resolution.

The County Commission will hold a second reading, with possible passage, of these resolutions during their Dec. 15 meeting.