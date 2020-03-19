County Commission holds off RV park ordinance for a fifth reading

‘I really struggle with this. I can’t support it,” Thomas says ♦

The Tooele County Commission held off approving a proposed ordinance change for recreational coach parks after a discussion about trailer parks during its meeting Tuesday night at the County Building.

County commissioner Kendall Thomas said he could not vote for the ordinance change as proposed.

“I’m not sure about changing the length of stay from 30 days to 150 days,” he said. “Out by the old [Tooele Army Depot] South Area, we have what I call a mancamp and it looks like hell. … I really struggle with this. I can’t support it.”

This was the fourth reading by the County Commission of the proposed changes to the recreational coach park ordinance. The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend that the County Commission approve the requested ordinance changes last August.

Chris Robinson, owner of the Lake Point RV Park, originally requested changes to the county’s ordinance that regulates RV parks.

“This started with my desire to develop the moribund trailer park in Lake Point,” he said. “I may do that or I have other land that may be good for an RV. I want to develop a high-end park with modern motor coaches with landscaping, clubhouses and the kind of thing the traveling public expects.”

To accomplish that, Robinson said a successful RV park will need the ability to have RC stays for longer than 30 days at certain times of the year.

“We need to rent longer during off season and revert back to shorter duration at times of higher demand,” he said.

Tooele County Planning staff and the planning commission piggy backed onto Robinson’s request and added a few proposed changes of their own.

County planning staff suggested language for the RV park ordinance that includes a minimum area to be set aside for common use, that areas not covered by RVs be landscaped and maintained according to an approved plan, driveways to be hard surfaced, and minimum standards for road width in an RV park.

The planning commission amended Robinson’s proposal to allow for up to 40% of the spaces in an RV park to be occupied by the same RV for up to 24 months for workers in construction and professional services industries at the discretion of the park’s owner.

After discussion in a previous County Commission meeting, the commissioners changed that recommendation to read, “at the discretion of the property owner and/or their designee, 40% of the individual spaces within a recreational coach park may be allowed occupancy up to 12 months for individuals in need of temporary housing.”

County commissioner Shawn Milne expressed concern over the location of RV parks. He said he wasn’t too excited about a trailer park at the gateway to the county right off of Interstate 80.

“The locale is important here,” he said, while pointing out that currently RV parks are a conditional use in commercial areas and a permitted use in industrial areas.

“They’re not good enough for a residential zone, but meant to be a residence for half a year,” he said.

County Commission chairman Tom Tripp said while he may not be ready to approve the ordinance as written, he does see value in the reason for the proposed changes.

“It is a legitimate thing to have a place for transient workers to park trailers,” he said. “It’s a construction tradition and a legitimate use of ground.”

The County Commission unanimously passed a motion to table the ordinance change to allow the planning staff to review what other similar jurisdictions do with RV parks.