County Commission holds rezone application for 5th reading

Developer has two plans for same property, both involve higher than current zoned density ♦

One more time for Joe White, maybe.

For the fourth time, Tooele County Commissioners voted to table the same rezone request from local developer Joe White, until their next meeting in order to get additional information.

That means the July 7 County Commission meeting will be the fifth reading of White’s request to rezone approximately 113 acres north of Bryan Road and west of Droubay Road from RR-5 to RR-1.

The County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the rezone after a public hearing during their May 1, 2020 meeting.

The thing that appears to be complicating this rezone request is that Joe White already has an approved planned unit development – conditional use permit for the same piece of property.

And the County Commission just denied an appeal from Erda landowners of the planning commission’s approval of White’s PUD-CUP during their June 2 meeting.

The PUD-CUP plans call for 112 homes on the 113 acres with 76 lots of approximately one-half acre, 33 lots of 1 acre or larger, and three lots of one-third acre. The concept plan also shows three agricultural preservation parcels totaling 19 acres and a 2-acre park.

The agricultural preservation parcels would be maintained by a homeowners association or another conservation entity. They will be deed restricted as permanent agricultural property. T

he farm lot on each agricultural preservation parcel will have design and landscaping restrictions that limit the design of the home to a ranch/farmhouse style, according to the PUD-CUP application.

White’s rezone request for the property includes 80 units dispersed over 80% of the property with the smallest residential lot size at 1.25 acres. The plans also show 8.1 acres of parks and 13.5 acres of roads.

During Tuesday night’s County Commission meeting, County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp pushed White to make a choice between the two plans.

White replied that both plans were good plans and he really didn’t have a preference.

The rezone plan was White’s offer of a compromise to Erda land owners that don’t want any density of development higher than 5-acre lots on the east side of Erda, he said.

The rezone reduces the total number of homes from 112 to 80, a 28% reduction.

“If the rezone is approved and Erda residents accept it by not doing a referendum against it, I will proceed with the rezone plan,” he said. “If Erda residents don’t like the rezone plan, I will proceed with the PUD-CUP.”

County Attorney Scott Broadhead clarified that White could have both proposals in front of the county at the same time, but if both are approved, White would ultimately have to choose one of the plans.

The County Commission voted to hold the agenda item to allow more time to gather information.