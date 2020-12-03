County Commission looks at 2021 elected official salaries

Tripp suggests holding the line ♦

A proposed combined 2.6% raise for Tooele County officials will not go unchallenged.

Adam Sadler, Tooele County Human Resources director, presented the annual ordinance establishing the 2021 salaries of Tooele County’s elected officials during the County Commission meeting on Tuesday night at the Tooele County Building.

Required by state law, the resolution is traditionally considered in December along with the annual budget for the following year.

The proposed salaries include a 1.6% cost of living adjustment, the same as other county employees, and a 1% performance increase, which is a typical performance increase for businesses, according to Sadler.

“I’ve compared our salaries to other counties and we are higher,” said Tom Tripp, Tooele County Commission chairman. “I suggest we hold the line.”

Tooele County is paying as much as 15% higher for the same jobs, according to Tripp.

Commissioner Kendall Thomas said he didn’t have a problem with an increase for elected officials, but he thought the increase should be a set amount instead of a percentage.

“The percentage just widens the gap between the ends of the pay scale,” Thomas said.

Under the proposal, the County assessor, auditor, clerk, and treasurer would make $97,517 annually. The County sheriff would make $101,079. The County attorney would make $127,775 annually. The County justice court judge’s annual salary would be $129,317.

The pay for County Councilmembers would be set at $22,000.

Elected officials, other than the County Council, are eligible for the same benefits that all county employees receive. County council members do not receive paid county benefits, according to Tripp.

In 2019, the median earnings for a Tooele County resident that worked full-time year-round was $54,064, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Approximately 19.9% of the full-time year-round workers that live in Tooele County earn over $75,000 per year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 5-year American Community Survey.

This was the first reading for the salary ordinance. It will be on the agenda for a second reading and possible approval at the next County Commission meeting.

tgillie@tooeletranscript.com