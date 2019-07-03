County Commission narrows haul road through gravel pit area

The Tooele County Commission approved two changes for roads in the gravel pit area east of Stansbury Park during its meeting Tuesday night.

“We have to modify the road dedication (for Center Street) because one of the property owners has withdrawn support for their portion of the property dedicated,” Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff told the County Commission.

Jesse Lassley, owner of the gravel pit south of Pole Canyon Road, has withdrawn his property from plans for the extension of Center Street south of its intersection with Pole Canyon Road.

The withdrawal will affect about half of the width of Center Street from that point until near where Stansbury Parkway meets state Route 36, according to Miller,

Lassley has also, for the time being, withdrawn his interest in extending Pole Canyon Road east of its intersection with Center Street, according to Miller.

“The property owner is interested in dedicating property when he finishes the gravel operation and we work on the future use of the property, Miller said.

The County Commission approved plans for the road dedications and the realignment of Pole Canyon Road and Center Street at a meeting last December.

“The purpose of these road dedications is to get gravel trucks out of residential areas,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp.

In 2018, the County Commission referred to the new roads south of Pole Canyon Road and east of SR-36 as dirt haul roads for gravel truck use only.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Miller said the roads would be covered with road base, requiring “minimal maintenance.”

When gravel operations in the area cease and other uses are approved for the area, the roads would be paved and curb and gutter installed, he said.

The county will proceed with the realignment of Pole Canyon Road and Center Street for safety reasons, Miller said.