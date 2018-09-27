County commission OKs $450K tourism marketing campaign

The Tooele County Commission will open the county’s tourism wallet to pay $450,000 for a marketing campaign to attract more visitors to the area.

The county commission voted unanimously at its Tuesday night meeting to allocate the money from the county’s tourism tax fund balance for the campaign.

It will be developed by State Street Partners, the Salt Lake City-based tourism consulting firm that has studied the county’s tourism assets and the perceptions of Tooele County among county and Wasatch Front residents.

The tourism campaign will kick off in October. At the same time, State Street Partners will unveil its new brand for Tooele County as part of its current $100,000 contract with the county.

“We spent one entire year talking to the residents of Tooele and the residents of the Wasatch Front to land where we are,” said Devin Shelley, one of the partners with State Street. “There has been a lot of information gathered as part of our research.”

About 55 percent of the $450,000 will be spent on buying media, including print, television, social media and digital media. The remaining 45 percent would be spent on developing that content, according to Mike Deaver with State Street Partners.

The $450,000 will come from the county’s tourism fund, which currently has a fund balance — accumulated unused revenue — of $1.8 million.

The tourism fund receives revenue from dedicated taxes on spending for hotel rooms and meals at restaurants. State law restricts the spending of tourism tax revenue to tourism purposes.

The marketing campaign’s goal will be to grow the current $66 million total that visitors spend in Tooele County by 5 percent over 18 months, adding $3.3 million in new visitor revenue to the county’s economy, Deaver said.

“The proof is in the pudding,” County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner told State Street Partners. “So we will be looking for that.”