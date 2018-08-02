County commission postpones South Rim gravel agreement

South Rim residents oppose gravel extraction near their homes because of noise, dust and health concerns ♦

One year after hiring outside legal counsel, the Tooele County Commission unveiled a proposed agreement this week to stave off a lawsuit from a gravel pit owner.

The county commission tabled, until an undetermined date, a decision on a proposed agreement with Southside Gravel that would allow Southside to extract gravel from a 160-acre parcel across Silver Avenue from the South Rim residential development.

The decision came after an hour-long public hearing in a crowded commission chambers on Tuesday night.

“We need time to consider all the information we heard tonight before we make a decision on the agreement,” said commission chairman Wade Bitner.

South Side Gravel, LLC, managed by Jay Harwood, purchased two parcels totaling 170 acres south of Silver Avenue. One of the parcels was a 10-acre piece with a conditional use permit for gravel extraction.

Harwood maintains he has a right to extract gravel from the entire 170-acres of property as a legal nonconforming use.

But some residents of South Rim have been fighting Harwood’s claim for over a year, asserting that the 10-acre gravel pit in question should have been closed and reclaimed when the roads in the development were completed, according to the county’s agreement with the developer.

Harwood’s claim stems from a 2014 letter from the Tooele County planner. In the letter the planner states that Harward’s property has been found to be legally grandfathered for sand and gravel excavation.

Subsequently, Harwood submitted a 5-year operation plan in which he stated an intent to use “all 160 acres” for gravel extraction. The plan was stamped approved and signed by the county planner.

When South Rim residents raised concerns over the legality of Harwood’s claim and the planner’s approval, Harwood submitted an application to the county to have his property rezoned for gravel extraction.

After the Tooele County Planning Commission voted not to recommend approval of his rezone application, Harwood withdrew his application.

Instead, Harwood asserted that an advisory opinion on his claim, issued by the Utah Office of the Property Rights Ombudsman, took the position he already had a legal nonconforming right to operate a gravel pit and to extend the original 10-acre gravel pit to the boundary of the parcel or parcels that the gravel pit was on at the time the pit became a non-conforming use.

According to Harwood, the gravel pit had extended beyond the 10 acres to the adjacent 160-acre parcel before the pit became a nonconforming use, thus giving him the right to extract gravel from the entire 170 acres.

In July 2017, the county hired Jody Burnett of the Salt Lake City-based from of Snow Christensen & Martineau as outside legal counsel to help prepare for a potential lawsuit and to help update the county’s ordinances on sand and gravel extraction.

At Tuesday night’s county commission meeting, Burnett presented a proposed agreement between Tooele County and Southside Gravel regarding gravel operations.

“There is obviously a hotly contested dispute regarding whether, and to what extent, there is a legal nonconforming use, with a lot of strongly held views on both sides,” Burnett said. “The proposed agreement is tantamount to a settled agreement before a lawsuit is filed.”

The agreement grants, or acknowledges, Southside’s right to conduct sand and gravel excavation on 160 acres of its 170 acres of land, including extraction, crushing, washing, and hauling, along with associated equipment and vehicle repair.

The agreement regulates the days and time of operation, defines haul routes and pit access locations, but exempts customers and contract haulers from these restrictions. It also requires mitigation for noise and dust.

The agreement limits the gravel extraction operation in the pit to no more than 25 acres at a time and requires remediation. It also states that in the future, Southside Gravel may apply for a concrete plant and makes reference to a potential temporary asphalt plant.

“This agreement is the product of hours of research and negotiation,” Burnett said.

The group of South Rim residents who are opposed to the gravel pit hired Doug White, a former deputy Tooele County attorney, to represent them.

After Burnett spoke, White rebutted Burnett’s comments.

According to White, Harwood does not have a legal nonconforming use, just a conditional use permit for a 10-acre gravel pit.

“According to the development agreement, once the Silver Avenue and the roads in project [South Rim] are done, you stop using the pit,” White said.

The county planner’s letter and approval of the operation plan are not valid because Harwood made “material substantial misrepresentations” in his application, according to White.

Furthermore, Southside Gravel has no monetary claims against the county, according to White.

“The county is immune from lawsuits for regulating conditional use permits and nonconforming uses,” White said. “Even if you make a mistake.”

Signing the agreement with Southside Gravel would put the county at greater risk of a lawsuit because it creates a contractual agreement from which the county is not immune, according to White.

After the two attorneys spoke, the county commission heard a dozen people, mostly South Rim residents, who oppose the agreement.

They claimed a residential neighborhood is not suitable for a gravel extraction operation.

Regardless of the best mitigation efforts, the residents said they fear the gravel pit will create a nuisance through noise, dust and traffic that will jeopardize not only their quality of life and enjoyment of their property, but their health as well.

“I do not agree with the contract,” said Heidi Ellison, South Rim resident. “Another concern of mine is that commissioners have expressed no concern for public health or the rights of the citizens that live next to this pit.”

“I understand you are trying to avoid a lawsuit, but at what time do you focus on and protect the citizens,” said South Rim resident Heather Kessler. “This is a residential neighborhood. Take the emotion out of it? It’s hard to take the emotion out when we live there. These are our homes! And I know there’s only 350ish lots, but those people still matter. And that has to be taken into consideration. … There’s plenty of other gravel in the state. They can open up somewhere else. Not by us. Not across the street from us. It’s not right.”

The county commission voted to table a decision on the proposed agreement to a future meeting, but did not give a specific date.