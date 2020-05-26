County Commission tables gravel pit rezone

Commission wants higher impact fee for roads ♦

Tooele County is holding out for more money before it approves a zone change for a gravel pit.

The County Commission tabled, for the third time, a request from Newman Construction to rezone 35 acres that straddles the Mormon Trail Road between South Willow Canyon Road and Box Elder Canyon Road, from MU-40 to MG-EX.

Along with the rezone request, Newman Construction proposed an agreement to pay Tooele County 5 cents for every ton of gravel removed from the property.

“The impact fee suggested at 10 loads a day over the course of a year would generate $2,500,” said Tooele County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “That’s enough to repave one lane of a two lane road about 40 feet long. That’s pretty minimal.”

The rezone request was also tabled during the County Commission’s May 5 meeting at the request of Newman Construction. Newman Construction requested more time to work on an agreement acceptable to the County Commission.

Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff, said that Newman Construction has not offered to increase the tonnage payment, but they have offered to include other language in the agreement.

The additional language would require Newman Construction to do daily road checks of two miles of Mormon Trail Road from the gravel pit and remove hazardous rocks and gravel, the utilization of water to keep dust to a minimum, and loading trucks 5% lower than the maximum load size to reduce debris from falling off the trucks and reduce impact to roads.

Newman also offered to Increase safety inspections and safety meetings with staff, but the impact fee appeared to be a deal breaker.

Tripp called the 5 cents per ton “almost insignificant.”

“I just want them to pay for their wear and tear,” he said.

The 5 cents per ton was “still not enough” for Commissioner Shawn Milne.

Milne said he is tired of the whole industry lobbying against paying their fair share of the cost of the impact to the place that they use.

“I’m just tired of the industry,” he said. “The industry is not being a good citizen or a good corporate partner. They have given themselves a black eye.”

The property that Newman Construction wants to use sits between two existing gravel pits.

Newman Construction wants to use the gravel for the six-mile sewer line from Stansbury Park to Erda that they are building for the county. They also have land at Anderson Ranch in Grantsville that they want to develop, according to Scott Yermish, with Newman Construction.

The other gravel pits on Mormon Trail Road pay the county nothing for road impact.

The County Commission decided to table a decision on the rezone and the fee agreement to allow time for further negotiations with Newman Construction.