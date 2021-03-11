County considers contracted development and tourism support

The Tooele County Council reviewed a potential contract for economic development and tourism services during their March 9 work session meeting.

In January, the County Council sent out a Request for Letters of Qualifications for economic development and tourism.

The County’s Economic Development Advisory Committee reviewed and scored all the respondents.

Tooele County Community Development Director Rachelle Custer told the County Council that the committee recommended the proposal from Better City.

Better City is a consulting firm founded by the former mayor of Ogden, Matthew Godfrey.

Custer said that Better City proposed a fee of $5,000 monthly to fulfill the tasks outlined in the RFQ.

The RFQ listed the general purpose of the contract as: to develop, implement and maintain long and short range for economic development, serve on the Economic Development Advisory Committee, oversee the Tax and Tourism advisory committee, plan strategies to attract new businesses, encourage expansion of existing businesses, business assistance programs and retention of existing business to promote a stronger economic base.

The contractor will identify and target businesses and industries to the County, promote Tooele County as a viable option for the location of business and industry by contacting national and international businesses, research and apply for economic development grants for Tooele County, promote and market tourism within Tooele County. Advise County Manager/Community development/council and various boards and councils on various economic issues and tourism issues, according to the RFQ.

The contractor will work under the direction of Custer.

The Council discussed the contract and may place it on their next business meeting agenda for further review and action.